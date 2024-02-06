Out of the past: Sept. 4

1996

A new organization -- the Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation -- has been established to raise money for the library; to introduce the new foundation, a "Lift Off" celebration is set for Oct. 4; Apollo 13 astronaut and author James Lovell will speak.

Bob Beckel is unabashedly liberal; Tony Snow is solidly conservative; but they agree on one thing: Bob Dole is history in this presidential election; neither believes the Republican nominee can overtake President Clinton; Snow and Beckel deliver political jabs at a noon-hour debate at Academic Hall Auditorium; a crowd of about 150 people attend the event, which is the second in a series of Common Hour programs at Southeast Missouri State University.

1971

Studies are underway which might lead to a second airport in Cape Girardeau, this an industrial air park on the east side; some time back, 10 acres of ground at the southwest corner of Illinois Routes 146 and 3 were purchased by J.T. Seesing and John E. Godwin Jr., as a central piece of ground for ultimate establishment of an airport supplemental to the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport.

Gary Rust, who owns and publishes the Cape Girardeau Bulletin, a weekly newspaper, has purchased the job printing plant of Craftsman Office Supply Co. from Carlton Bohnsack and will merge this with the commercial printing business operated by the Bulletin; portions of the Broadway building occupied by Craftsman have been subleased by Rust, who is establishing quarters for newspaper makeup and other services on the second and ground floors and production quarters in the basement level.