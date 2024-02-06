Out of the past: Sept. 4

A new organization -- the Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation -- has been established to raise money for the library; to introduce the new foundation, a "Lift Off" celebration is set for Oct. 4; Apollo 13 astronaut and author James Lovell will speak.
Bob Beckel is unabashedly liberal; Tony Snow is solidly conservative; but they agree on one thing: Bob Dole is history in this presidential election; neither believes the Republican nominee can overtake President Clinton; Snow and Beckel deliver political jabs at a noon-hour debate at Academic Hall Auditorium; a crowd of about 150 people attend the event, which is the second in a series of Common Hour programs at Southeast Missouri State University.
Studies are underway which might lead to a second airport in Cape Girardeau, this an industrial air park on the east side; some time back, 10 acres of ground at the southwest corner of Illinois Routes 146 and 3 were purchased by J.T. Seesing and John E. Godwin Jr., as a central piece of ground for ultimate establishment of an airport supplemental to the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport.
Gary Rust, who owns and publishes the Cape Girardeau Bulletin, a weekly newspaper, has purchased the job printing plant of Craftsman Office Supply Co. from Carlton Bohnsack and will merge this with the commercial printing business operated by the Bulletin; portions of the Broadway building occupied by Craftsman have been subleased by Rust, who is establishing quarters for newspaper makeup and other services on the second and ground floors and production quarters in the basement level.
A printed notice of change of prices in milk, brought in by Commissioner Philip H. Steck, touched off a discussion of milk sanitation at the City Council meeting yesterday; the result was adoption of a motion, introduced by Steck, that Cape Girardeau diaries suspend immediately the use of the Grade A label on milk bottles until they have complied with the city's long-dormant milk ordinance.
A lease has been taken by the Cape Girardeau Leather Mfg. Co., one of the city's newest industries, on the second floor of the building at 115 Themis St., the present location of Teen Town; the firm will move there Oct. 1 from its present quarters in the basement of Matthews Drug Store building, 1127 Broadway; the firm, established in February by Homer Yount and Ralph L. Edwards, manufactures leather sports jackets and coats.
At a recent meeting of the teachers of the Jackson public schools and the executive board of the Red Cross of Jackson, a plan to establish a "hot-lunch system" at the schools was discussed; this is the first attempt there to establish a hot-lunch system for the children.
Lt. Victoria Summers makes her first appearance before a congregation at the Salvation Army Barracks on Independence Street in the evening; she arrived here Friday afternoon from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and has assumed command of the Army's work in Cape Girardeau; her assistant, Cadet Ruby Gorman, will arrive here Thursday.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
