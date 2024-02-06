Out of the past: Sept. 4

1995

Around 3,000 people participated in the two-day Black Family Reunion here, sponsored by the River Heritage Coalition for Minority Affairs; the weekend event featured a talent show, gospel concert, seminars, basketball games and a prayer brunch, ending Sunday with a fellowship picnic at Capaha Park; participants visited from the Bootheel, Northwestern Tennessee, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon, broadcast locally each Labor Day on KFVS-TV, garners $312,023 in pledges; last year, $305,247 was given.

1970

A motion to assess penalties of $100 per day for failure to comply with a condemnation order to repair or demolish the burned-out Idan-Ha Hotel building, Broadway and North Fountain Street, has been filed by the city against owners of the property, trustees of Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri, and R.T. Williams, trustee of First Federal Savings and Loan Association.

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night tabled action on the request of City Sanitation Inc. for approval of a sanitary landfill location in South Cape Girardeau, after receiving a recommendation from the City Planning and Zoning Commission that the site be endorsed.