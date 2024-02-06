Out of the past: Sept. 4

Around 3,000 people participated in the two-day Black Family Reunion here, sponsored by the River Heritage Coalition for Minority Affairs; the weekend event featured a talent show, gospel concert, seminars, basketball games and a prayer brunch, ending Sunday with a fellowship picnic at Capaha Park; participants visited from the Bootheel, Northwestern Tennessee, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky.
The Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon, broadcast locally each Labor Day on KFVS-TV, garners $312,023 in pledges; last year, $305,247 was given.
A motion to assess penalties of $100 per day for failure to comply with a condemnation order to repair or demolish the burned-out Idan-Ha Hotel building, Broadway and North Fountain Street, has been filed by the city against owners of the property, trustees of Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri, and R.T. Williams, trustee of First Federal Savings and Loan Association.
The Cape Girardeau City Council last night tabled action on the request of City Sanitation Inc. for approval of a sanitary landfill location in South Cape Girardeau, after receiving a recommendation from the City Planning and Zoning Commission that the site be endorsed.
Starting a peacetime school year, boys and girls of Cape Girardeau return to schoolrooms for half-day sessions with teachers; full-day sessions begin tomorrow; superintendent L.J. Schultz reports the first-day enrollment is 79 higher than on the starting day a year ago; there are 2,550 pupils enrolled in the city's public schools.
For gallantry in action against the enemy, 1st Lt. Charles R. Haddock, a son of Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Haddock of Cape Girardeau, has been awarded the Silver Star; the medal was presented to him a few days ago at the Army's rest center in Miami, Florida, where he is recuperating following his return to the States after escaping from a German prisoner of war camp.
Street Commissioner Louis Wittmor announces the extension of Main Street will be opened for traffic Monday morning; this double street, extending from Independence Street to William Street, two blocks, is one of the most attractive thoroughfares in Cape Girardeau and will make a fine entrance to the new Frisco passenger terminal.
The baby abandoned at a rooming house on Main Street yesterday by a woman registering as "Francis Anderson of Sikeston, Missouri," is being well cared for, but the absconding mother hasn't been located; arrangements have been made to temporarily care for the infant in the home of Mr. and Mrs. W.N. Hampton.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
