Out of the past: Sept. 4

1994

Mark Quay speaks at the morning service at Christ Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau; he is a graduate of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in zoology from Southeast Missouri State University; he is attending Covenant Seminary in St. Louis.

Pastors Terry and Jannis Culberson, founders of Covenant Christian Center church, are starting Covenant Bible College in Fruitland; both believe a need exists locally for formal Bible training.

1969

Cape Girardeau and Lutesville-Marble Hill, Missouri, school children in three grades will become the first in Missouri to receive heart sound screenings on a voluntary basis from Sept. 22 to Oct. 3, under a program initiated by the Missouri Heart Association through the Missouri Regional Medical Program; an estimated 1,800 children in grades one, five and nine in Cape Girardeau's public and parochial schools, and an undetermined number in the Woodland School District, are eligible for the screening.

Tentative plans for the development of a new subdivision in the Rodney Vista area were disclosed last night when the City Council received a complicated request for modification in the rezoning of an approximate 270-acre tract presently owned by the Schonhoff Brothers; the land is west of East Rodney Drive to Mount Auburn Road.