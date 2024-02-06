All sections
RecordsSeptember 4, 2019

Out of the past: Sept. 4

Mark Quay speaks at the morning service at Christ Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau; he is a graduate of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in zoology from Southeast Missouri State University; he is attending Covenant Seminary in St. Louis...

1994

Mark Quay speaks at the morning service at Christ Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau; he is a graduate of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in zoology from Southeast Missouri State University; he is attending Covenant Seminary in St. Louis.

Pastors Terry and Jannis Culberson, founders of Covenant Christian Center church, are starting Covenant Bible College in Fruitland; both believe a need exists locally for formal Bible training.

1969

Cape Girardeau and Lutesville-Marble Hill, Missouri, school children in three grades will become the first in Missouri to receive heart sound screenings on a voluntary basis from Sept. 22 to Oct. 3, under a program initiated by the Missouri Heart Association through the Missouri Regional Medical Program; an estimated 1,800 children in grades one, five and nine in Cape Girardeau's public and parochial schools, and an undetermined number in the Woodland School District, are eligible for the screening.

Tentative plans for the development of a new subdivision in the Rodney Vista area were disclosed last night when the City Council received a complicated request for modification in the rezoning of an approximate 270-acre tract presently owned by the Schonhoff Brothers; the land is west of East Rodney Drive to Mount Auburn Road.

1944

Labor Day. Rain washes out the Knights of Columbus annual picnic before it is well started; nearly all of the picnic stock is removed to the clubhouse and isn't soaked; members will meet Tuesday night to decide whether the picnic will be held on a different date.

In keeping with the holiday, stores, banks, post office and public offices are all closed during the day; also closed are the shoe factory and most other factories in the city.

1919

About 25 of the most representative business men of Jackson met last night at Cape County Savings Bank to discuss the proposition made by the management of International Shoe factory at Cape Girardeau to establish a branch in Jackson; the company proposes to erect a branch factory, which would employ about 30 persons to start; it is proposed to use the old McKendree Church as a factory site, and the factory people have a rent contract for five years on the building with an option to purchase the same.

A mass meeting is held in the evening at Lincoln School at which the black community decides to give a picnic Sept. 22 to recognize the 200th anniversary of the black advent into American history; proceeds from the picnic will go toward the purchasing of a community moving picture machine and brass instruments for a community band.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

