Out of the past: Sept. 4

1992

SEMO Fence Co. has begun the work of building a chain-link fence that will surround three sides of Old Lorimier Cemetery; the work should be completed within two weeks; the Fountain Street side of the cemetery will have a wrought iron fence; the fencing is part of an effort to preserve the burial ground and halt vandalism there.

The Cape Girardeau Senior Center hopes to host a big New Year's Eve bash at its new home; preliminary work has begun at the new site on North Clark Avenue; earlier this week, officials secured a bank loan for $400,000 for construction of the center.

1967

Labor Day. Taking advantage of the long weekend and near-perfect weather, Cape Girardeans and others turn out in numbers to close out the activities of summer; large crowds attend the Knights of Columbus two-day picnic; by 6 p.m. today, 3,000 pounds of barbecued pork had been sold.

Charles T. Berry, 91, of Cape Girardeau died yesterday morning at the Veterans Hospital in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; he was the last surviving veteran in Cape Girardeau County of the Spanish-American War.