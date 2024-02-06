Out of the past: Sept. 30

1997

The Missouri State Teachers Association holds open meetings to determine how area educators want delegates to vote on issues during a state convention in November; more than 100 Community Teacher Association officers and their delegates are attending the Cape Girardeau evening meeting at Drury Lodge.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Investigators say a fire at the old theater here Saturday was intentionally set; fire damaged the inside of the theater at 100 Yoakum and an adjoining beauty shop; two fires were set in the old movie house and one spread into the salon, owned by Shirley Howard of Chaffee; Bernice Montgomery, co-owner of the theater building, says workers will begin to clean and restore the building this week.

1972

The nation's Black people don't pull themselves up by the bootstraps because they don't have any boots; Kivie Kaplan, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, made that remark last night as he addressed the 1972 Freedom Fund Banquet sponsored by the Cape Girardeau County NAACP Branch; stressing freedom, justice and equality for all, Kaplan pointed out that in realty the average income of the Black worker is 63% of what the white worker earns.

The fact that Cape Girardeau and area residents and Southeast Missouri State University students share a deep concern for the 1,800 POW-MIA (prisoner of war-missing in action) in southeast Asia is evident; of 1,500 POW-MIA bracelets received early this week by the Naval Reserve Training Center and The Southeast Missourian newspaper, only 300 are left; a total of 3,000 more bracelets have been ordered and of those, 1,000 will bear the name of Lt. Earl G. Lewis Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl G. Lewis of Cape Girardeau, a prisoner of war since Oct. 24, 1967.