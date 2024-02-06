Out of the past: Sept. 30

1996

The St. Louis Cardinals won the Central Division title last week, and that's good news for Cape Girardeau clothing merchants; Cardinals caps, T-shirts and sweatshirts are selling like hotcakes; and since is was the team's first playoff berth since 1987, people are spending even more money to identify with the team.

Southeast Missouri State University is accepting nominations until Oct. 15 for recipients of honorary doctoral and professional degrees to be presented at spring commencement exercises next May; the university began awarding honorary degrees for the first time at spring commencement; the late Rush Limbaugh Sr. posthumously received the university's first doctoral degree.

1971

Two Country Music Hall of Famers -- stars of Nashville's Grand Ole Opry -- arrive in Cape Girardeau about noon for two performances of the Country Music Jamboree benefiting the record $117,750 United Way fund-raising campaign; accompanied by the Smokey Mountain Boys and the Blue Grass Boys, Roy Acuff and Bill Monroe will perform on the Arena Building stage this afternoon and again tonight.

Hoping for an earlier start on construction of its proposed medical center, Saint Francis Hospital's Board of Directors is seeking bids for site preparation; the work at the site -- Gordonville and Mount Auburn roads -- will include bringing the ground to within 6 inches of the required grade and clearing some trees; the work is expected to take 60 days.