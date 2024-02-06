Out of the past: Sept. 30

1995

Prosecutors' offices in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties report a significant increase in the number of people making restitution on bad checks; the payments come after the results of a three-day sting operation were announced by Missouri's attorney general and the Cape Girardeau and Scott county sheriffs; many of the 101 people nabbed in the sting were wanted for passing bad checks.

The John Wescoat Shelter and Day-Use Area was dedicated Friday at Trail of Tears State Park with the unveiling of a plaque next to new picnic shelters; Wescoat was instrumental in 1957 in the creation of the park.

1970

Magistrate Roland G. Busch orders the release of nine county prisoners and says he will commit no more to jail if Magistrate Court no longer has jurisdiction over the prisoners it sentences to jail; the action follows a written order by Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler authorizing Sheriff Ivan E. McLain to release prisoners at his discretion under certain circumstances.

James B. Crites of Cape Girardeau has received notification of his promotion to the rank of colonel in the Missouri National Guard; an optometrist here, Crites is commanding officer of the 135th Engineer Group.