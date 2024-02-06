Out of the past: Sept. 30

Prosecutors' offices in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties report a significant increase in the number of people making restitution on bad checks; the payments come after the results of a three-day sting operation were announced by Missouri's attorney general and the Cape Girardeau and Scott county sheriffs; many of the 101 people nabbed in the sting were wanted for passing bad checks.
The John Wescoat Shelter and Day-Use Area was dedicated Friday at Trail of Tears State Park with the unveiling of a plaque next to new picnic shelters; Wescoat was instrumental in 1957 in the creation of the park.
Magistrate Roland G. Busch orders the release of nine county prisoners and says he will commit no more to jail if Magistrate Court no longer has jurisdiction over the prisoners it sentences to jail; the action follows a written order by Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler authorizing Sheriff Ivan E. McLain to release prisoners at his discretion under certain circumstances.
James B. Crites of Cape Girardeau has received notification of his promotion to the rank of colonel in the Missouri National Guard; an optometrist here, Crites is commanding officer of the 135th Engineer Group.
The owner of the false teeth found at the SEMO District Fair last week has been located; A.E. Kies, president of the fair, received a card from Gustav Fuehler of near Oak Ridge, who found the teeth and a woman's purse on a fender of his car, saying the owner had been located and the purse and teeth claimed.
Walls of a brick building, owned by Charles Braun, at the southwest corner of Good Hope and Fountain streets, weakened by excessive rainfall, have caved in; repairs are being made to the structure, including construction of a basement; the building is used as a restaurant, managed by Harley Watson.
After a delay of several days, the concreting of the 3 1/2 miles of Kingshighway leading south from Cape Girardeau is started in the morning, and the work is going briskly; all traffic is being detoured around this stretch, from the curve at the north end of the Rock Levee Road, via the road that enters Cape Girardeau just west of the city limits on the Bloomfield Road.
Arrangements are complete for the first number of the Community Concert Course, to be given Oct. 28, under the management of Louise Hinchey at the Academic Hall auditorium; Frances Ingram of Chicago, contralto, will give a joint recital with cellist Max Steindel of St. Louis.
