Out of the past: Sept. 30

1992

Midwest Weather Inc., of Maryland Heights, Missouri, is scheduled to take its last hourly weather observation at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport tonight before turning over operation of the Federal Aviation Administration's contract for weather observation to a new company; Midwest Weather lost its contract here and at other Missouri airports, after it was underbid by Missouri Weather Cooperative.

Those planning to vote Nov. 3 may want to start doing their homework; besides a full slate of federal, state and county candidates to choose from, voters in Missouri will also decide eight constitutional amendments and two statutory propositions -- the most statewide issues on the ballot in 72 years.

1967

Wade C. Callicut, principal of Cape Girardeau Central High Schools, says another semifinalist in the 1967-68 National Merit Scholarship Program is now a pupil at that school; Bonnie Ruth Moxey had attended high school in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, at the time the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Tests were given.

Cape Girardeau's weather observer, who hasn't missed a day in almost 70 years, will be honored here Tuesday; Lee L. Albert will receive a "length-of-service" award from meteorologist Haydin A. Fox of the U.S. Weather Bureau's station in Cairo, Illinois; Albert began taking weather readings here about 1900, when his brother, who was the weather observer then, became ill; he became the official observer in 1929.