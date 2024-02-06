Out of the past: Sept. 30

Midwest Weather Inc., of Maryland Heights, Missouri, is scheduled to take its last hourly weather observation at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport tonight before turning over operation of the Federal Aviation Administration's contract for weather observation to a new company; Midwest Weather lost its contract here and at other Missouri airports, after it was underbid by Missouri Weather Cooperative.
Those planning to vote Nov. 3 may want to start doing their homework; besides a full slate of federal, state and county candidates to choose from, voters in Missouri will also decide eight constitutional amendments and two statutory propositions -- the most statewide issues on the ballot in 72 years.
Wade C. Callicut, principal of Cape Girardeau Central High Schools, says another semifinalist in the 1967-68 National Merit Scholarship Program is now a pupil at that school; Bonnie Ruth Moxey had attended high school in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, at the time the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Tests were given.
Cape Girardeau's weather observer, who hasn't missed a day in almost 70 years, will be honored here Tuesday; Lee L. Albert will receive a "length-of-service" award from meteorologist Haydin A. Fox of the U.S. Weather Bureau's station in Cairo, Illinois; Albert began taking weather readings here about 1900, when his brother, who was the weather observer then, became ill; he became the official observer in 1929.
Fred A. Groves, prominent civic leader and for many years the local agent for Ford Motor Co., has been named to the position of local manager for the traffic bridge at Cape Girardeau; he succeeds Mac Hunter, who is slated to go into the Navy.
To fill orders at the Weingarten, Missouri, war internment project and the Army airport on Highway 61 here, the government is taking virtually all the No. 2 lumber the local retail yards have on hand; most of it is being shipped by truck or rail to these projects.
The men's class from Centenary Methodist Church visits the Presbyterian Church men's class, taking part in the lesson for the day and also discussing plans for a closer cooperation in making better living conditions in Cape Girardeau; more visits between men's classes of the various Sunday schools here and in Jackson and in other points in the county are planned.
Whitewater River is now flowing through the diversion channel to the Mississippi River instead of following its ancient course to join Little River, south of Allenville several miles.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
