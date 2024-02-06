Out of the past: Sept. 3

1998

Construction is ahead of schedule on the $350 million expansion at Procter & Gamble Co.'s plant north of Cape Girardeau; the 850,000-square-foot building will house two giant paper machines and associated equipment to handle towel and tissue production, which is expected to start late in 1999; when completed, the P&G plant will contain 2,150,000 square feet under roof.

BENTON, Mo. -- Bob Dwyer hopes to smash the world watermelon record with big melons grown on his small Sikeston, Missouri, farm; yesterday he weighed in a 201-pound melon at Diebold's Orchard near here; it may be the biggest watermelon grown in the world this year, but doesn't come close to the all-time record of 262 pounds set in 1990.

1973

Labor Day. The holiday is observed with festivals, picnics and parades in Southeast Missouri communities; in Cape Girardeau the Air Patrol of Moolah Shrine Temple presents its fifth annual air show, and the Southeast Missouri United Labor Council holds its third annual Labor Day parade, followed by a picnic on the grounds of Labor Temple, 731 Jefferson Ave.; the municipal swimming pool in Capaha Park closes for the season at the end of the day's activities.

Some play croquet, others play pinochle, while still other simply sit and talk; it's the annual Labor Day social event for members of the Southeast Missouri Sisters Conference; they are religious sisters who staff the Roman Catholic schools of the area and Saint Francis Hospital; they are guests of the hospital sisters in their home at 2615 Marie Louise Lane.