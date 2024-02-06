Out of the past: Sept. 3

1997

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Politics could stand in the way of a state prison for this job-starved town, some lawmakers suggested; State Sen. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau says three lawmakers have implied he could hurt Charleston's chances to land a new state prison if he proceeds to push the Legislature to override Gov. Mel Carnahan's veto of a bill to ban partial-birth abortions.

The First Assembly of God Church ran into a power greater than the Cape Girardeau City Council last evening: subdivision covenants; the church applied for a special-use permit that would allow it to build a playground on part of what is now the back yard of a home that borders on the church's campus at 750 N. Mount Auburn Road; the lot, at 3114 Dogwood, is part of the Westfield Subdivision; 23 residents of the Westfield Subdivision came to the meeting to oppose the playground, claiming it would create too much noise; the council tabled the church's request.

1972

Mr. and Mrs. Edgar A. Kohlfeld have purchased three Good Hope Street business buildings through Deevers Realty Co. from the Gale Heise family; these include structures at 625, 627 and 629 Good Hope; Mr. and Mrs. Kohlfeld occupy the building at 627 Good Hope with their restaurant, Al's Midtown Lounge; other businesses in the group of buildings are Ed Markart's Electric Motor Service, Utah Austin's dart and billiard parlor, and the office of Dr. George W. Ringland.

The Rev. Jose Santiago, an Assemblies of God missionary to Ecuador, South America, is guest speaker in the morning at Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1855 Perryville Road.