Out of the past: Sept. 3

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Politics could stand in the way of a state prison for this job-starved town, some lawmakers suggested; State Sen. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau says three lawmakers have implied he could hurt Charleston's chances to land a new state prison if he proceeds to push the Legislature to override Gov. Mel Carnahan's veto of a bill to ban partial-birth abortions.
The First Assembly of God Church ran into a power greater than the Cape Girardeau City Council last evening: subdivision covenants; the church applied for a special-use permit that would allow it to build a playground on part of what is now the back yard of a home that borders on the church's campus at 750 N. Mount Auburn Road; the lot, at 3114 Dogwood, is part of the Westfield Subdivision; 23 residents of the Westfield Subdivision came to the meeting to oppose the playground, claiming it would create too much noise; the council tabled the church's request.
Mr. and Mrs. Edgar A. Kohlfeld have purchased three Good Hope Street business buildings through Deevers Realty Co. from the Gale Heise family; these include structures at 625, 627 and 629 Good Hope; Mr. and Mrs. Kohlfeld occupy the building at 627 Good Hope with their restaurant, Al's Midtown Lounge; other businesses in the group of buildings are Ed Markart's Electric Motor Service, Utah Austin's dart and billiard parlor, and the office of Dr. George W. Ringland.
The Rev. Jose Santiago, an Assemblies of God missionary to Ecuador, South America, is guest speaker in the morning at Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1855 Perryville Road.
Military veterans, jamming lobbies of Cape Girardeau's two banks yesterday in an effort to cash their terminal leave bonds, turned in 394 of the securities in exchange for $80,324 in cash, banks report; it was the first day on which the bonds could be turned in for cash plus accrued interest.
Explosion of a 5-gallon can of kerosene, tossed on embers of a kitchen fire to revive the flames, brought death to a mother and her 10-month-old baby yesterday evening as their Allenville home burned to the ground; fatally burned as she fled the house, her clothing afire, was Susie M. Plumb, who dies at 1 a.m. today at Saint Francis Hospital; the body of the baby, Leon Plumb Jr., has yet to be recovered from the five-room dwelling.
Among Baptists of Cape Girardeau, the most notable event is the beginning of the fourth year of the pastorate of the Rev. A.B. Carson today at First Baptist Church; his pastorate has been characterized by a fine growth in membership and increased interest in the work of the church.
A picnic at the old fairgrounds is held by members of Christ Evangelical Church; all members go from the church immediately after services in the morning; automobiles are available to carry everyone to the picnic grounds; a large tent holds the food brought by congregation members.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
