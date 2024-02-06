Out of the past: Sept. 3

1996

Construction of Cape Girardeau's new Mississippi River bridge is slated to start today, but the initial work won't make a big splash; a coffer dam will be built, which will allow work to proceed on construction of the first of two bridge piers; "It is going to look like it is slow moving because it is down in the hole," says Matt Girard, project manager for the contractor, Flatiron Structures Co. of Longmont, Colorado.

Economic developers may have found a way to provide potable water for Nash Road and other Cape Girardeau County areas without water or sewers; they want to finance improvements through a Tax Increment Financing District; such districts, found throughout the state, earmark specific taxes to pay for infrastructure improvements; the TIF district would take in Nash Road, an industrial area south of Cape Girardeau's city limits, as well as Cape West Business Park and land around the Interstate 55 and Highway 61 interchange between Jackson and Cape Girardeau.

1971

With eight doctors already moved into the multi-million dollar Cape Girardeau Doctors' Park, resident physicians are shooting for a late October open house which will give the public an opportunity to tour the comprehensive medical and dental center; already receiving patients in the new facility are Drs. Joseph N. Tygett, James W. Terry, L.R. Seabaugh, Dale M. Blankenship, Charles P. McGinty, Jerry L. Kinder, Robert S. Hunt and Melvin C. Kasten.

Lt. Gov. William L. Morris, speaking to a crowd of Democratic notables here last night, said public officials underestimate the intelligence and ability of the taxpayer to understand critical issues; Morris, the gubernatorial hopeful, was here to attend the annual dinner of the Cape County Women's Democratic Club, held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Home.