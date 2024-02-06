Out of the past: Sept. 3

A service of consecration is held in the morning at the new La Croix United Methodist Church facility, 3102 Lexington Ave.; Bishop Anne Sherer preaches at the service.
A new program titled "Roundtable" begins on KUGT Radio 1170 AM; the Rev. Scott Lohse, senior pastor at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson, hosts the weekly, 15-minute pre-taped program; a rotating panel of area clergy will participate, offering insights and opinions.
While there is no way to determine the exact number of burial spaces remaining in Cape Girardeau's oldest cemetery, there is still room for about 4,100 graves in its other two, says Russell C. Matzen, city cemetery department director; a fire several years ago in the basement of Common Pleas Courthouse destroyed most of the records of Old Lorimier Cemetery; in Fairmount Cemetery, there are about 1,600 grave spaces yet to be sold; in nearby New Lorimier Cemetery, there are 2,500 burial spaces available.
A hog cholera quarantine has been placed on areas in Scott, Stoddard and Dunklin counties; the quarantine, ordered by state veterinarian Dr. George C. Stiles and federal veterinarian Dr. Robert Morgan, prevents feeder or breeding swine from being moved from the area.
Labor Day.
Penzel Construction Co. is awarded the contract by the Jackson City Council to work out the city project of widening the creek on the west side to prevent the overflow of water; the project will include footage only within the city limits, a distance of 400 feet north of the bridge on West Main Street below Mill B and 2,000 feet south of the bridge to the bridge over Highway 61.
Henry Margraf, who for the past three years has been employed in St. Louis, has leased a room at 405 Broadway in the Hotel Idan-Ha building and will open a jewelry store there.
A record-breaking senior class of 50 registers at Cape Girardeau Central High School, and more are expected; the largest senior class previously was 37 pupils the year before last.
The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday decided West Broadway between Pacific Street and Henderson Avenue is to be paved, street car track or no street car track; the council passed a resolution to notify the Cape Girardeau-Bollinger Interurban Railway Co. that West Broadway will be paved with six-inch concrete; E.A. Hart, manager of the street car line, says the company cannot afford to rebuild the track there.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
