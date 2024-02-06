Out of the past: Sept. 3

1995

A service of consecration is held in the morning at the new La Croix United Methodist Church facility, 3102 Lexington Ave.; Bishop Anne Sherer preaches at the service.

A new program titled "Roundtable" begins on KUGT Radio 1170 AM; the Rev. Scott Lohse, senior pastor at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson, hosts the weekly, 15-minute pre-taped program; a rotating panel of area clergy will participate, offering insights and opinions.

1970

While there is no way to determine the exact number of burial spaces remaining in Cape Girardeau's oldest cemetery, there is still room for about 4,100 graves in its other two, says Russell C. Matzen, city cemetery department director; a fire several years ago in the basement of Common Pleas Courthouse destroyed most of the records of Old Lorimier Cemetery; in Fairmount Cemetery, there are about 1,600 grave spaces yet to be sold; in nearby New Lorimier Cemetery, there are 2,500 burial spaces available.

A hog cholera quarantine has been placed on areas in Scott, Stoddard and Dunklin counties; the quarantine, ordered by state veterinarian Dr. George C. Stiles and federal veterinarian Dr. Robert Morgan, prevents feeder or breeding swine from being moved from the area.