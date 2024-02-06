Out of the past: Sept. 3

1994

A Laotian street-gang member is in a local hospital with a gunshot wound and two others are in Cape Girardeau County Jail following a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle yesterday afternoon; a routine traffic stop by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 55 resulted in the chase off the interstate and ended at the intersection of Donna Lane and U.S. 61 in Jackson, when the stolen car collided with another vehicle; as the three suspects exited their vehicle, the 19-year-old driver was shot as he displayed a semi-automatic, Mac II machine pistol in a "threatening manner," police said.

The National Park Service has rejected a proposal to keep 20 to 30 wild horses roaming free in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways and will proceed with plans to remove them; the horses have roamed Ripley and Carter counties since at least the 1930s.

1969

John Freeze, one of the owners of land sought by State College in condemnation proceedings filed in Common Pleas Court, says he has offered to give the college free of charge an easement across the tract wide enough to construct an enclosed culvert; college officials acknowledge his offer, but say they also need the land for parking lot purposes; involved is a triangular corner of property behind the Collegewood Apartments Inc., off the 800 block of North Sprigg Street, owned by Freeze and his wife and the Collegewood corporation.

Under the direction of Willie Ruesler and Leeman Gerecke, Arena Park is being transformed into a tent city, as it is made ready for the annual SEMO District Fair; the event will run Sept. 9 to 14.