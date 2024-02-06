Out of the past: Sept. 3

CHESTER, Ill. -- A yearlong effort to repaint and renovate the Chester bridge over the Mississippi River is expected to begin in January. While the work is in progress, traffic over the two-lane span will be reduced to a single lane.
Finding the best buy in a college education was the subject of a study published this month in Money magazine. Figures in the study show Southeast Missouri State University's tuition is the lowest in the state, but room and board costs are slightly higher at Southeast than most other state and regional universities.
Maj. John Shelby Burford, formerly of Cape Girardeau, a career officer with the Army, died Wednesday near Bien Hoa, Vietnam, when his military vehicle struck a land-mine. He had been in Vietnam only since July 20. Burford, 33, was the son of Mrs. John A. Burford of Cape Girardeau.
The building program for the new Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel was presented and discussed at a special building committee meeting last week. Discussion centered around the worship, education, fellowship and administration needs for the building. It was decided the church office won't be in the new church, but will be in the parsonage. The seating capacity of the new chapel is 250 people with an overflow for 100 more.
The Cape Special Road District and the city of Cape Girardeau are preparing a project to pave the drive leading from Broadway to Lorimier and Fairmount cemeteries. Permission for a street-road job this size, however, must receive government permission; the job is estimated to cost $8,000, and for paving jobs of $5,000 or more, a government permit must be secured.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has voted to retain Josephine Riddle as office secretary and has accepted the resignation as manager of E.O. Schoembs, who has taken a job with an oil firm in Kansas. His replacement won't be employed at this time.
Henry Sanders, one of the managers of the Orpheum Theater, goes to St. Louis to buy apparatus for the new theater that is under construction in Haarig. As soon as the house is finished, which will be within the next month, the old Orpheum will go out of business and the new Orpheum will start.
The Park Theater on Broadway, owned by the Naeter Brothers, has been sold to Doyle & Strain, who have had the building leased for some time. The new owners will continue the picture business as in the past.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
