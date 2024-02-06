Out of the past: Sept. 3

1992

CHESTER, Ill. -- A yearlong effort to repaint and renovate the Chester bridge over the Mississippi River is expected to begin in January. While the work is in progress, traffic over the two-lane span will be reduced to a single lane.

Finding the best buy in a college education was the subject of a study published this month in Money magazine. Figures in the study show Southeast Missouri State University's tuition is the lowest in the state, but room and board costs are slightly higher at Southeast than most other state and regional universities.

1967

Maj. John Shelby Burford, formerly of Cape Girardeau, a career officer with the Army, died Wednesday near Bien Hoa, Vietnam, when his military vehicle struck a land-mine. He had been in Vietnam only since July 20. Burford, 33, was the son of Mrs. John A. Burford of Cape Girardeau.

The building program for the new Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel was presented and discussed at a special building committee meeting last week. Discussion centered around the worship, education, fellowship and administration needs for the building. It was decided the church office won't be in the new church, but will be in the parsonage. The seating capacity of the new chapel is 250 people with an overflow for 100 more.