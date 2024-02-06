Out of the past: Sept. 29

1998

Southeast Missouri State University isn't the only four-year school offering college courses in the Missouri Bootheel; William Woods University, which serves over 1,000 students on its Fulton, Missouri, campus, will be offering a master's in education degree program at Chaffee; a master's in business administration program at the New Madrid industrial park for employees of Associated Electric and Noranda Aluminum and additional classes in Poplar Bluff.

U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson voted against her own party's tax-cut bill Saturday because she said it was a "political gimmick" and didn't protect Social Security; the GOP-backed bill passed the house on a 229-195 vote, with only 11 Republicans voting against the measure.

1973

Southeast Missouri's best known Democrat, former Gov. Warren E. Hearnes of Charleston, is going to bat for embattled Vice President Spiro T. Agnew; Agnew has recruited Hearnes to serve as a trustee for a fund set up to pay legal fees for the vice president, who is being investigated in connection with allegations of political corruption in his home state of Maryland; Hearnes is the only Democrat among the three trustees of the fund and freely admits he has never been an Agnew supporter.

While crop harvesting in the Bootheel is well underway -- at least in those areas where fields were dry enough for planting early in the season -- it should be three weeks before harvesting gets into full swing in Cape Girardeau County and most northern portions of Southeast Missouri; although some Cape County farmers have harvested a few soybeans and corn, it appears the majority of crops won't be ready until mid October or later.