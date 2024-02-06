Out of the past: Sept. 29

Southeast Missouri State University isn't the only four-year school offering college courses in the Missouri Bootheel; William Woods University, which serves over 1,000 students on its Fulton, Missouri, campus, will be offering a master's in education degree program at Chaffee; a master's in business administration program at the New Madrid industrial park for employees of Associated Electric and Noranda Aluminum and additional classes in Poplar Bluff.
U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson voted against her own party's tax-cut bill Saturday because she said it was a "political gimmick" and didn't protect Social Security; the GOP-backed bill passed the house on a 229-195 vote, with only 11 Republicans voting against the measure.
Southeast Missouri's best known Democrat, former Gov. Warren E. Hearnes of Charleston, is going to bat for embattled Vice President Spiro T. Agnew; Agnew has recruited Hearnes to serve as a trustee for a fund set up to pay legal fees for the vice president, who is being investigated in connection with allegations of political corruption in his home state of Maryland; Hearnes is the only Democrat among the three trustees of the fund and freely admits he has never been an Agnew supporter.
While crop harvesting in the Bootheel is well underway -- at least in those areas where fields were dry enough for planting early in the season -- it should be three weeks before harvesting gets into full swing in Cape Girardeau County and most northern portions of Southeast Missouri; although some Cape County farmers have harvested a few soybeans and corn, it appears the majority of crops won't be ready until mid October or later.
President H.B. Newman of the Missouri Utilities Co. says all engineering work on piping natural gas from Big and Little Inch pipelines at Illmo to Cape Girardeau has been completed; however, work on laying the pipe can't start until spring, when delivery has been promised.
JEFFERSON CITY -- R.C. Dickason of Cape Girardeau asks the Missouri Public Service Commission to let him take over Southeast Missouri Bus Lines; his application says that if permitted, he will buy the line from the present owners for $25,000 and operate it as the "Semo Coach Lines"; Dickason is general traffic manager for Great Southern Coaches and is located at Jonesboro, Arkansas.
W.J. Fitz, formerly owner of a drug store at Lilbourn, Missouri, has moved with his family to Cape Girardeau and is residing at 349 N. Henderson Ave.; his son, Carl, has accepted a position with Rueseler & Bohnsack garage, agents for Studebaker automobiles; it is understood that W.J. Fitz will engage in the real estate business here.
Robert Keller, farmer living on Rural Route 4, who injured his right hand while operating a silo filler some time ago, is able to motor to Cape Girardeau by driving with one hand and shifting gears with his foot; his hand is improving nicely.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
