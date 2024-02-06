Out of the past: Sept. 29

1997

Janet Criddle and her neighbors near Franklin Elementary School have collected 115 signatures from residents of the neighborhoods around the school calling for four-way stops at the intersections of Themis and Keller and at Themis and Louisiana; since 1991, 16 accidents have been reported in the block from Louisiana and Keller; that total includes accidents in the intersections.

Eighteen persons from a variety of agencies and offices meet to talk about possible sources of money to fund a levee at Dutchtown; the Corps of Engineers has received the go-ahead for a feasibility study for a levee at Dutchtown, but it needs $8,000 in local money to continue; the cost of the study is $116,000, and half of the cost must come from a local sponsor that has taxing authority and can maintain a flood-control structure; the local share of the completed structure could be as much as $400,000.

1972

Democrats outnumber Republicans, but the GOP has the most popular slate, a poll of registered voters in the immediate Cape Girardeau area reveals; of the six races sampled, the Republican candidates lead in four: for president, Richard M. Nixon; governor, Christopher "Kit" Bond; secretary of state, Harold D. "Wheels" Kuehle, and attorney general, John C. Danforth; only two Democrats -- Jack J. Schramm, candidate for lieutenant governor, and James I. Spainhower, the state treasurer nominee -- lead their GOP opponents in the poll.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rusby C. Crites announces the appointment of Mrs. Robert L. Campbell of Cape Girardeau as voter registration clerk in the city; she replaces Mrs. Harry E. Andrews, who is retiring.