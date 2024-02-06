Out of the past: Sept. 29

Janet Criddle and her neighbors near Franklin Elementary School have collected 115 signatures from residents of the neighborhoods around the school calling for four-way stops at the intersections of Themis and Keller and at Themis and Louisiana; since 1991, 16 accidents have been reported in the block from Louisiana and Keller; that total includes accidents in the intersections.
Eighteen persons from a variety of agencies and offices meet to talk about possible sources of money to fund a levee at Dutchtown; the Corps of Engineers has received the go-ahead for a feasibility study for a levee at Dutchtown, but it needs $8,000 in local money to continue; the cost of the study is $116,000, and half of the cost must come from a local sponsor that has taxing authority and can maintain a flood-control structure; the local share of the completed structure could be as much as $400,000.
Democrats outnumber Republicans, but the GOP has the most popular slate, a poll of registered voters in the immediate Cape Girardeau area reveals; of the six races sampled, the Republican candidates lead in four: for president, Richard M. Nixon; governor, Christopher "Kit" Bond; secretary of state, Harold D. "Wheels" Kuehle, and attorney general, John C. Danforth; only two Democrats -- Jack J. Schramm, candidate for lieutenant governor, and James I. Spainhower, the state treasurer nominee -- lead their GOP opponents in the poll.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rusby C. Crites announces the appointment of Mrs. Robert L. Campbell of Cape Girardeau as voter registration clerk in the city; she replaces Mrs. Harry E. Andrews, who is retiring.
Unless there are 11th hour developments, union employees of the International Shoe Co. plant in Cape Girardeau won't report for work Wednesday, it is announced by union officials; the district council of the United Shoe Workers (C.I.O.), meeting in St. Louis on Saturday, voted unanimously to accept the recommendations of the negotiating committee, which suggested cessation of work when the contract expires Tuesday night.
George B. Myers, 86, of Lutesville, Missouri, a teacher for many years and a former representative in the Legislature from Bollinger County, dies of pneumonia and complications at Southeast hospital; he was the father of the late Dean Vest C. Myers of State College.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce will formally appeal to the Frisco Railroad to restore the Bull Moose trains, taken out of service during the height of the recent strike of shopmen; J.T. Hulehan, Frisco freight engineer here, has said that, while the Frisco has restored most all trains taken off because of the strike, he couldn't see the Bull Moose trains being restored immediately.
Paul Finney, who for a number of years has been associated with his brother, Frank, in the operation of Finney's Drug Store, 709 Broadway, has purchased the Gockel Pharmacy, 403 Broadway, from A.B. Gockel; Gockel disposed of the business because of poor health and plans on taking a trip and a rest before returning to work; he came here from Jackson about 10 years ago, purchasing what was then the Rogers Pharmacy.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.