Out of the past: Sept. 29

The Rev. Ray G. Mirly of St. Louis addresses the Bible Class and preaches at the morning worship service at Hanover Lutheran Church; a reception follows; Mirly is a former member of Hanover Church and is presently pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Olivette, Missouri.
Dr. Rick P. Bradley is the new pastor at Southside Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; he received a doctorate in religious education and is a candidate for a doctorate in Christian counseling at Southern Christian University; Bradley is a lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve and is command chaplain at the center in Cape Girardeau.
ST. MARY, Mo. -- Missouri Rep. Vernon E. Bruckerhoff, R-St. Mary, wasted little time following Friday's hearing in Perryville, Missouri, in proposing what appears to be a workable solution to free the Chester, Illinois, bridge; in a letter to Missouri Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, Bruckerhoff suggested that if the bridge were freed today and no more tolls collected, the interest from $479,000 in cash on hand "would be more than enough" to pay off outstanding indebtedness of $605,000.
His peers paid tribute last night to the leadership Jack L. Oliver has brought to the Missouri Bar during his year as its president; Cape Girardeau County lawyers, joined by others from over the state, recognized Oliver, who will retire from office at the annual meeting of the Missouri Bar next week in Kansas City.
Their airplane striking a tree at Scivally Park late in the afternoon during a picnic of college age men and women, two State College students -- J.W. Gerhardt Jr., of Cape Girardeau and Warren N. Ware Jr., of Lake Bluff, Illinois, formerly of Cape Girardeau -- are instantly killed when the ship goes on to crash 125 feet away; both had been attending the outing and decided, according to friends, to secure an airplane; they hired a J-3 Cub trainer at Consolidated School of Aviation at 4:10 p.m. and apparently flew directly back to the park.
Cape Girardeau County's most cherished historical structure is in serious danger of irreparable damage if attention isn't given before winter weather; Old McKendree Chapel, first Methodist church house erected west of the Mississippi, has a leaky roof which is causing the interior to rot; the windows also need attention to permit them to give the building protection.
Speaking before a crowd of 1,500 people at the Southeast Missouri Teachers College auditorium in the evening, Missouri Gov. Arthur M. Hyde urges better education advantages for the rural districts; appearing as a guest of the college, Hyde devotes himself entirely to the subject of schools, his only reference of a political nature being to laws and bills that affect education in Missouri.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Hundreds of people pour through this city from districts miles around for the second day of Southeast Missouri District Fair; Charles Schweer, a farmer residing in Cape Girardeau County, won first prize with Reed's Yellow Dent corn in the $1,000 prize corn contest at the fair.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
