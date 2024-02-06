Out of the past: Sept. 29

1996

The Rev. Ray G. Mirly of St. Louis addresses the Bible Class and preaches at the morning worship service at Hanover Lutheran Church; a reception follows; Mirly is a former member of Hanover Church and is presently pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Olivette, Missouri.

Dr. Rick P. Bradley is the new pastor at Southside Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; he received a doctorate in religious education and is a candidate for a doctorate in Christian counseling at Southern Christian University; Bradley is a lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve and is command chaplain at the center in Cape Girardeau.

1971

ST. MARY, Mo. -- Missouri Rep. Vernon E. Bruckerhoff, R-St. Mary, wasted little time following Friday's hearing in Perryville, Missouri, in proposing what appears to be a workable solution to free the Chester, Illinois, bridge; in a letter to Missouri Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, Bruckerhoff suggested that if the bridge were freed today and no more tolls collected, the interest from $479,000 in cash on hand "would be more than enough" to pay off outstanding indebtedness of $605,000.

His peers paid tribute last night to the leadership Jack L. Oliver has brought to the Missouri Bar during his year as its president; Cape Girardeau County lawyers, joined by others from over the state, recognized Oliver, who will retire from office at the annual meeting of the Missouri Bar next week in Kansas City.