Out of the past: Sept. 29

A sting operation has led to the capture of 101 people who were being sought by law enforcement agencies in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties; the Cape Girardeau-based sting, dubbed Operation Lam Scam, was the fourth such sting operation in the state; the three-day operation involved a clandestine and elaborate scheme to lure people to an office on the pretense they would be given a check for $2,500.
Two years of planning for an alternative high school program paid off this fall with a $48,000 grant; classes could start in October; the grant is from Missouri's Division of Youth Services to help children avoid run-ins with the law; at the same time, the program encourages children to stay in school.
John Mark Scully of Cape Girardeau has been named chairman of the exploring committee of the Southeast Missouri Council of Boy Scouts; Scully, 29, an attorney, has also been named a member of the council executive board.
Barry D. Davis, Route 1, was honored last night by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees as he ended 12 years of active service with the club; Davis, who has served as club director, first vice president and president and who in 1968 won the Distinguished Service Award as Outstanding Young Man of Cape Girardeau, this year turned 36 years old and, according to Jaycee rules, had to end active membership.
A.E. Kies, president of the SEMO District Fair Association, runs down a list of the needs of Cape Girardeau's fairgrounds: additional room, a fence enclosing the entire park, better drainage facilities, more drives, an outlet at the southeast end of the park and completion of the Arena Building.
Along with Ford Motor Co., which assisted the war effort by secretly making transistors, it is now revealed Superior Electric Products Corp., manufactured 4 million "dishpan" disks, which went into the highly secret VT fuse, a part of a high-explosive projectile.
A rear-end collision yesterday afternoon between Cape Girardeau and Bainbridge caused damage to one train, the complete destruction of a freight train caboose and empty flat car and the damaging of two empty coal cars; the southbound local freight train was stopped because of engine trouble, when a heavily loaded extra came up behind it and was unable to stop in time; no one was injured.
The ferry landing barge at the levee is moved almost 75 feet north of its normal location, owing to the low stage of the river; it is now almost directly at the foot of Broadway.
-- Sharon K. Sanders