Out of the past: Sept. 29

1995

A sting operation has led to the capture of 101 people who were being sought by law enforcement agencies in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties; the Cape Girardeau-based sting, dubbed Operation Lam Scam, was the fourth such sting operation in the state; the three-day operation involved a clandestine and elaborate scheme to lure people to an office on the pretense they would be given a check for $2,500.

Two years of planning for an alternative high school program paid off this fall with a $48,000 grant; classes could start in October; the grant is from Missouri's Division of Youth Services to help children avoid run-ins with the law; at the same time, the program encourages children to stay in school.

1970

John Mark Scully of Cape Girardeau has been named chairman of the exploring committee of the Southeast Missouri Council of Boy Scouts; Scully, 29, an attorney, has also been named a member of the council executive board.

Barry D. Davis, Route 1, was honored last night by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees as he ended 12 years of active service with the club; Davis, who has served as club director, first vice president and president and who in 1968 won the Distinguished Service Award as Outstanding Young Man of Cape Girardeau, this year turned 36 years old and, according to Jaycee rules, had to end active membership.