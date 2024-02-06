Out of the past: Sept. 29

1994

A British Broadcasting Corp. television crew is in Cape Girardeau this week filming a 30-minute documentary about flying squirrels; the team is working with biology professor John Scheibe of Southeast Missouri State University, who has studied the animals the past eight years, gaining international attention in the process.

Nearly two dozen doctors made Cape Girardeau home this year thanks to an aggressive recruitment campaign; recruiting efforts are barely keeping pace with patient demand; over the past two years, nearly the same number of doctors have left the area or retired.

1969

The Cape Girardeau County Court is advised it will receive petitions the latter part of November calling for a special election to establish a County Health Unit; O. David Niswonger, chairman of the County Health Council, and J. Marvin Campbell, county sanitarian, appear before the court to report on the matter; a County Health Unit would be financed by a special 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation tax levy.

Cape Go! -- through action of its steering committee -- sets its first specific goal: charter home rule for the city; a city, having reached 30,000 population, may elect a 13-member commission to write a charter tailored to the governmental needs of the community; the charter would then be submitted to the voters for their approval.