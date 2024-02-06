Out of the past: Sept. 29

For some Cape Girardeau residents whose property was damaged by this summer's floods, another rise in the Mississippi this week has thwarted any attempt to return to water-logged homes; the National Weather Service is projecting a 42-foot crest in Cape Girardeau tomorrow.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- For motorists weary of sitting in long lines awaiting passage on Illinois Route 146, the Illinois Department of Transportation has good news; the department's elevation of Route 146 by dumping more than 19,000 tons of rocks on the road surface will be completed by tomorrow morning, when both lanes of traffic will be open.
Representatives from Lutheran congregations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Gordonville, Illmo and throughout the Missouri Bootheel attend a circuit convention in the afternoon at Trinity Lutheran Assembly Hall; special emphasis is given to adult education in the church.
The annual mission festival and the 125th anniversary of St. James United Church of Christ in Jackson are observed; a history of the church is read during the afternoon service.
Presenting a united community spirit, Cape Girardeau last night had as its honored guest at a public reception the Very Rev. Monsignor H.F. Schuermann, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, who has been accorded the honor of papal chamberlain by Pope Pius XII; the celebration, held at St. Mary's School Hall, followed an investiture ceremony at the church in which visiting priests participated.
The city of Cape Girardeau has purchase a used automobile to be used as a police patrol car; the auto is a 1941 Ford, which is similar to the one which is being discarded; the old car had traveled an estimated 140,000 to 150,000 miles.
Members of the Second Baptist Church install their new pastor, the Rev. W.H. Hill; ministers taking part are the Revs. S.M. Arthur, J.W. Wilcox, P.J. Johnson, William Brewster and R.W. Critz.
A memorial service is held at the morning hour at the Presbyterian Church in honor of Charles A. Crass, who was killed in action in France, a soldier in the service of his county; members of the Home Guard participate.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
