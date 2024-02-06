Out of the past: Sept. 29

1993

For some Cape Girardeau residents whose property was damaged by this summer's floods, another rise in the Mississippi this week has thwarted any attempt to return to water-logged homes; the National Weather Service is projecting a 42-foot crest in Cape Girardeau tomorrow.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- For motorists weary of sitting in long lines awaiting passage on Illinois Route 146, the Illinois Department of Transportation has good news; the department's elevation of Route 146 by dumping more than 19,000 tons of rocks on the road surface will be completed by tomorrow morning, when both lanes of traffic will be open.

1968

Representatives from Lutheran congregations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Gordonville, Illmo and throughout the Missouri Bootheel attend a circuit convention in the afternoon at Trinity Lutheran Assembly Hall; special emphasis is given to adult education in the church.

The annual mission festival and the 125th anniversary of St. James United Church of Christ in Jackson are observed; a history of the church is read during the afternoon service.