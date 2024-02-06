Out of the past: Sept. 29

The presidential campaign spotlight likely will move back to Cape Girardeau on Friday, as preliminary planning is underway for a visit here by Vice President Dan Quayle. The Secret Service and campaign aides have been laying the groundwork for the visit since the middle of last week.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- The Illinois State Lottery Lotto jackpot is inching up again. The weekend jackpot, valued at $25 million, rolled over again and is approaching momentous proportions. Tomorrow's Lotto jackpot will be worth at least $32 million to a single winner.
Authorization was given by the State College Board of Regents yesterday for acquisition of the remaining properties along Woodland Drive for access and as the site for a new education building. The Legislature appropriated $1.5 million for construction of the building, and this will be supplemented with federal funds expected to bring the total cost to approximately $2.29 million. The building will replace the present Campus School on Pacific Street as the laboratory facility for the college's teacher-training program.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department hopes to replace two outdated pumpers Oct. 17, which the Missouri Fire Inspection Bureau deems inadequate. Chief Carl J. Lewis says he has received a tentative Oct. 10 shipping date on two new trucks.
Concrete for the foundation of the administration building at the new Army airfield on U.S. 61 is poured as actual construction work on a group of 21 structures already approved for the field gets underway. Excavation for the foundation walls and footings of the link-trainer building have been virtually completed, and work on this structure will proceed immediately.
Judith Guevara of Panama City is expected here within a few days to enroll as a student at Teachers College under a scholarship arranged by the college and the Missouri Federation of Women's Clubs. She is a niece of Benilda Cespedes, who graduated from Teachers College a few years ago.
Edward F. Regenhardt is traveling to Chicago to spend several days visiting his son, William, who is in training there for the U.S. Navy. Young Regenhardt is in the Navy hospital, suffering from a rising in his jaw. It is probable he will have to undergo an operation.
WASHINGTON -- Among the list of officers receiving commissions in the medical reserves corps is Dr. Paul R. Williams of Cape Girardeau, who has been commissioned as a first lieutenant.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
