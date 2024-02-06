Out of the past: Sept. 29

1992

The presidential campaign spotlight likely will move back to Cape Girardeau on Friday, as preliminary planning is underway for a visit here by Vice President Dan Quayle. The Secret Service and campaign aides have been laying the groundwork for the visit since the middle of last week.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- The Illinois State Lottery Lotto jackpot is inching up again. The weekend jackpot, valued at $25 million, rolled over again and is approaching momentous proportions. Tomorrow's Lotto jackpot will be worth at least $32 million to a single winner.

1967

Authorization was given by the State College Board of Regents yesterday for acquisition of the remaining properties along Woodland Drive for access and as the site for a new education building. The Legislature appropriated $1.5 million for construction of the building, and this will be supplemented with federal funds expected to bring the total cost to approximately $2.29 million. The building will replace the present Campus School on Pacific Street as the laboratory facility for the college's teacher-training program.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department hopes to replace two outdated pumpers Oct. 17, which the Missouri Fire Inspection Bureau deems inadequate. Chief Carl J. Lewis says he has received a tentative Oct. 10 shipping date on two new trucks.