Out of the past: Sept. 28

1999

The Cape Girardeau County Commission wants to buy an 11-acre site in Cape Girardeau for a new juvenile justice center; the site on Clark Avenue is a vacant tract sandwiched between the Cape Girardeau Senior Center and the Christian Day for the Young Years; the Notre Dame High School Booster Cub owns the property; while the commission has made an offer on the land, the club hasn’t yet responded.

Bob Miserez, executive director of the Missouri Development Finance Board, announces the board will issue $5 million in state tax credits to corporations and individuals making major donations to Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus; university and board officials say the 50% tax credits could generate $10 million in private money for the project

1974

Eight percent salary increases are provided for Southeast Missouri State University personnel in the fiscal 1975 budget totaling $11,434,544; the budget, which is $635,072 more than the $10,809,462 earmarked for the current year, provides for a 7% cost-of-living raise and 1% merit raises.

A sharp increase — nearly 700 more — in the number of freshmen has boosted enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University to 7,569 for the fall semester, according to registrar Alton Bray; the head count, made at the end of the first four weeks of the semester, doesn’t include 206 students who enrolled but withdrew prior to the end of the four-week period.