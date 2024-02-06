Out of the past: Sept. 28

1998

Representatives from the Missouri attorney general's office listen at a public hearing in the evening to opinions and concerns of those who favor and oppose the proposed merger of Cape Girardeau's two hospitals; nearly 300 people crowd into a cramped meeting room at the Osage Centre to explain to James Layton and Forest Hanna III, both of the attorney general's office, why they support or don't support the proposed merger of Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center; the two hospitals have been in talks since late last year about the possibility of merging.

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Cardinals' slugger Mark McGwire finished his record-setting season yesterday with his 69th and 70th homer, the last day of the season; the Cardinals topped the Montreal Expos, 6-3.

1973

Relentless rainfall is sending rivers and streams in western Missouri out of their banks and is predicted to cause a noticeable rise in the Mississippi River; Still, no serious flooding is expected in eastern Missouri; rain Thursday and again today causes a delay in resurfacing plans for Cape Girardeau streets; as part of the $100,000 program, barricades went up on Broadway on Monday, between Perry and West End Boulevard; that section of Broadway was expected to reopen to traffic Saturday, but the rain will cause the work to be delayed.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missourians begin feeling the impact of new laws approved by the Legislature; those wanting to vote must now be registered, no matter where you live; if you're a public official, you must conduct most of the public's business in public, a result of the new open meetings law; and, if you're a doctor or nurse, you can't be punished for refusing to participate in an abortion.