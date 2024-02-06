Out of the past: Sept. 28

1997

The annual meeting on the grounds of Old McKendree Chapel near Jackson is held in the afternoon and is open to the public; guest speaker is Kevin Drollinger, executive director of Epworth Children and Family Services.

A groundbreaking service was held last Sunday at Maple United Methodist Church at Jean Ann and Cape Rock Drive for an addition which will include a nursery, two classrooms, offices and a large foyer; a paved parking lot is also being constructed; completion of the project is expected early next spring.

1972

An issue to establish a county health unit for Cape Girardeau County will be submitted to voters in November as a result of petitions filed with the Cape County Court in the morning; the issue will authorize a tax of up to 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation to support a health unit; it is the fifth special issue that will be placed before voters here in the general election.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Among the proposed appropriations knocked out of a compromise bill in the Legislature last night was $200,000 earmarked for completion of the John L. Wescoat Marina at Trail of Tears State Park near Cape Girardeau; the money would have been used to build a concession area.