Out of the past: Sept. 28

The annual meeting on the grounds of Old McKendree Chapel near Jackson is held in the afternoon and is open to the public; guest speaker is Kevin Drollinger, executive director of Epworth Children and Family Services.
A groundbreaking service was held last Sunday at Maple United Methodist Church at Jean Ann and Cape Rock Drive for an addition which will include a nursery, two classrooms, offices and a large foyer; a paved parking lot is also being constructed; completion of the project is expected early next spring.
An issue to establish a county health unit for Cape Girardeau County will be submitted to voters in November as a result of petitions filed with the Cape County Court in the morning; the issue will authorize a tax of up to 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation to support a health unit; it is the fifth special issue that will be placed before voters here in the general election.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Among the proposed appropriations knocked out of a compromise bill in the Legislature last night was $200,000 earmarked for completion of the John L. Wescoat Marina at Trail of Tears State Park near Cape Girardeau; the money would have been used to build a concession area.
Having resigned as pastor of the Assembly of God Church, the Rev. Floyd H. Heady plans to return to the evangelistic field and will hold his first meeting at Spokane, Washington, beginning Oct. 12; to succeed him, the Cape Girardeau congregation has elected the Rev. V.L. Ledbetter, now pastor at Elvins, Missouri, and presbyter in the Flat River, Missouri, district; he will be here within three weeks to take up his duties.
Two ticket-selling stations were operated yesterday by a committee of the Associated Committees of Historic Cape Girardeau to sell theater tickets, the proceeds to be used to help pay for placing two new historical markers; one marker, a bronze plaque, will be at Old Lorimier Cemetery, while the other, a 9-foot cross, will be at the intersection of Cape LaCroix Creek and Highway 61, northwest of Cape Girardeau.
A display of enthusiasm from student musicians marked the first fall rehearsal of the Teachers College orchestra last night, when 25 players gathered for practice; this year's orchestra is again under the direction of Professor William E. Roller; first rehearsal for the college band will be Thursday night, and in a change of policy, girls won't be barred from joining the band this year.
Word is received that the power plant at Fayville, Illinois, across the river from Commerce, Missouri, will reopen within two weeks, after having been closed for over two years; a force of 125 men has been retained to run the plant.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.