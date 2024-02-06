Out of the past: Sept. 28

1996

GREENVILLE, Mo. -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash of an older model Cessna airplane near upper Wappapello Lake; searchers found pieces of the plane and the bodies of its passengers yesterday about noon; there were no survivors.

The absence of a full-time federal judge and the new Cape Girardeau federal building were main topics yesterday at the U.S. District Court's first "town hall meeting" for Southeast Division lawyers; Chief U.S. District Judge Jean Hamilton of St. Louis told about 50 lawyers from Southeast Missouri that six federal judges will rotate hearing civil and criminal cases here.

1971

By next August motorists should be able to use the entire stretch of Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis; the good news is revealed by two Missouri Highway Department engineers; it is also revealed that an I-55 segment of approximately 40 miles -- from south of Festus-Crystal City to Brewer in Perry County -- may be opened to traffic toward the end of this year.

Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler, who has been at odds with the County Court on several occasions, declares he won't appoint a Board of Visitors to inspect Cape Girardeau County's detention facilities as requested by the court unless he is forced to do so; asked why he is taking this stand, Statler says, "Because The Missourian is trying to make me."