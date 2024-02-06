Out of the past: Sept. 28

1995

A Cape Girardeau school district fund-raising foundation established in December 1993 has been revived with four former school board members at the helm; the four are Kathy Swan, Pat Ruopp, Lyle Davis and Ed Thompson; all either resigned from the school board or decided not to run for re-election this year; Steve Wright, a current school board member, also serves on the foundation board; board members will meet today to establish bylaws.

Margaret Thatcher, former prime minister of Great Britain, may speak at Southeast Missouri State University next spring; the College Republicans and the Conservative Club hope to bring Thatcher to the Show Me Center, possibly in mid-March.

1970

The Mississippi River stands at 33.3 feet at noon, a rise of 1.2 feet since yesterday, as water began overflowing its banks, particularly in low-lying areas in the northern section of Cape Girardeau.

Plans to build a new Cape Girardeau County juvenile home and jail are up in the air again, with Thursday set as the probable deadline by which a decision must be made if the issue is to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot; Presiding County Court Judge Clarence W. Suedekum reports to the other court members, Herbert F. Brune and J. Ronald Fischer, that Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler has changed his position in regard to putting the juvenile home and jail under the same roof and is now against combined facilities.