Out of the past: Sept. 28

1994

A dry spell followed by damp, cloudy weather may have set the stage for less-than-impressive fall foliage this season; but Charles H. Korns, horticulturist at Southeast Missouri State University, says this year's colors won't be a complete wash; while dogwoods and pin oaks won't be as attractive as last year, Korns says by mid-October, other trees like maples, hickories and hackberries will display their colors.

For Bob McBride, getting older has been fun, at least on the golf course; for the second consecutive year, the Cape Girardeau resident has captured the championship of the Missouri State Senior Amateur Tournament.

1969

Thad Bullock, owner of a Town Plaza music store, says he will be in St. Louis Friday to complete arrangements with Berberich Hotels for the purchase of the 114-room Marquette Hotel in Cape Girardeau.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The 460 pupils of St. Vincent's Elementary School here, which was heavily damaged fire Friday night, will remain out of classes this week and will resume school work next Monday at temporary quarters of the Novitiate Building at St. Mary's Seminary; the fire, which began on the basement level, destroyed the cafeteria, two rest rooms, the furnace room and janitor's room, and seriously damaged two of the 12 classrooms.