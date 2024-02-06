Out of the past: Sept. 28

A dry spell followed by damp, cloudy weather may have set the stage for less-than-impressive fall foliage this season; but Charles H. Korns, horticulturist at Southeast Missouri State University, says this year's colors won't be a complete wash; while dogwoods and pin oaks won't be as attractive as last year, Korns says by mid-October, other trees like maples, hickories and hackberries will display their colors.
For Bob McBride, getting older has been fun, at least on the golf course; for the second consecutive year, the Cape Girardeau resident has captured the championship of the Missouri State Senior Amateur Tournament.
Thad Bullock, owner of a Town Plaza music store, says he will be in St. Louis Friday to complete arrangements with Berberich Hotels for the purchase of the 114-room Marquette Hotel in Cape Girardeau.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The 460 pupils of St. Vincent's Elementary School here, which was heavily damaged fire Friday night, will remain out of classes this week and will resume school work next Monday at temporary quarters of the Novitiate Building at St. Mary's Seminary; the fire, which began on the basement level, destroyed the cafeteria, two rest rooms, the furnace room and janitor's room, and seriously damaged two of the 12 classrooms.
About 120 Cape Girardeau workers are going daily to cotton and bean fields to work at harvest chores, earning from $4 to $8 a day; two and sometimes three trucks come here daily from Scott County, each transporting 20 to 25 workers for cotton picking, chiefly near Benton and Diehlstadt, Missouri; the bean crop is being picked on the level land near McClure, Illinois.
R.F. Quinn has sold his drug store at 731 Broadway to Joe Carter of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; Quinn has operated the store, a Walgreen agency, for three years; he plans to take a rest for six months, his health having been sub-par for some time.
The Rev. J. Frank Turner of Jackson preaches in the morning at the Presbyterian Church; at a congregational meeting afterward, a call again is issued for the Rev. C.H. Morton of Centerville, Iowa, to serve the church; the call had initially been issued some time ago, and Morton preached here last week; today's meeting is held especially for the purpose of considering this call.
Harry W. Bridges, for years a resident of Cape Girardeau and a member of the school board, and for a term representative in the state Legislature from Cape Girardeau County, dies at Ogdensburg, Missouri, of kidney trouble; for many years Bridges was identified with the Missouri National Guard, being commissary officer of the Sixth Missouri Regiment; when the state troops were mobilized at Nevada, Missouri, at the beginning of the World War, he was promoted to chief commissary officer for the Missouri Guard.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
