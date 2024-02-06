Out of the past: Sept. 28

1993

Cape Girardeau attorney Rush H. Limbaugh marked his 102nd birthday yesterday at his office with a telephone call to his grandson, national radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh; the senior LImbaugh commented on a variety of topics from the past to the present.

Gov. Mel Carnahan will likely name a successor to Circuit Judge A.J. Seier before Seier's resignation takes effect Dec. 1; Seier, a Republican, will leave his post 13 months before his term is scheduled to expire.

1968

SIKESTON. Mo. -- Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, speaking at the annual Democratic Bootheel Rally in Sikeston, stresses the importance of state government and its leaders in the economic growth of Missouri; he points up the accomplishments in Missouri of the past four years he has been in office, saying "never has so much been accomplished in Missouri during such a short period of time."

The apple harvest is generally described as about half completed by the four major orchards in the area; quality is described as good, and the local market is fairly strong; local orchards are Diebold at Kelso, Missouri, Pioneer at Jackson, and Rau and Northland Hills at Cape Girardeau.