Out of the past: Sept. 28

Cape Girardeau attorney Rush H. Limbaugh marked his 102nd birthday yesterday at his office with a telephone call to his grandson, national radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh; the senior LImbaugh commented on a variety of topics from the past to the present.
Gov. Mel Carnahan will likely name a successor to Circuit Judge A.J. Seier before Seier's resignation takes effect Dec. 1; Seier, a Republican, will leave his post 13 months before his term is scheduled to expire.
SIKESTON. Mo. -- Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, speaking at the annual Democratic Bootheel Rally in Sikeston, stresses the importance of state government and its leaders in the economic growth of Missouri; he points up the accomplishments in Missouri of the past four years he has been in office, saying "never has so much been accomplished in Missouri during such a short period of time."
The apple harvest is generally described as about half completed by the four major orchards in the area; quality is described as good, and the local market is fairly strong; local orchards are Diebold at Kelso, Missouri, Pioneer at Jackson, and Rau and Northland Hills at Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau County draft board officials say they have no definite instructions on when to send out the next group of selectees for induction in the armed forces, but that 50 men, most of them fathers, have had their rough screening tests in the past 60 days; in view of the fact that most of the 18-year-old group has been used, it appears that some fathers will be headed for induction within the next 30 days.
The work of closing all the Mississippi River levees in Southern Illinois breached by the record May flood has been completed by the U.S. Engineers; the gaps made by the flood in this section were near Wolf Lake and McClure and two in the vicinity of Gale.
Cape Girardeau is participating in the Fourth Liberty Loan Drive with the same spirit that the Yanks are driving the Hindenburg line in France; the four Liberty Loan booths, one in each ward, have been kept busy since early in the morning; they are nicely decorated and are lighted by electricity, and each had a telephone.
John P. Egan, deputy factory inspector for Missouri, yesterday finished inspecting factories and buildings in Cape Girardeau; while at The Missourian office this afternoon, Egan says he had found all the factories here in good condition, but that the dairies and slaughter pens were anything but well kept.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
