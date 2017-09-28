Out of the past: Sept. 28

Each Cape Girardeau public school has an Adopt-a-School business partner except Central High School, which has been "orphaned" for several years. Most recently Nell Holcomb School and Procter & Gamble became Adopt-a-School partners.
The first phase of construction of a veterans memorial in Jackson is set to begin next week. Gwen Winningham, chairman of the Memorial to Veterans of All Wars Committee, says the 36-foot diameter concrete foundation for the memorial will be poured next week, weather permitting
Furnaces click on and heavier clothing comes out of mothballs in the morning, after the thermometer plunges 25 degrees during the night. Still lower temperatures with frost are predicted for tonight. The low overnight was 44 degrees.
Two Cape Girardeau high-school pupils and five others of the area are among the more than 14,000 youths named as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. The Cape Girardeau boys are Donald E. Rice of Central High School and Mark H. Nenninger of Notre Dame High School.
Bringing the lowest September reading in four years, the temperature drops to 35 degrees in Cape Girardeau in the morning and to 33 degrees at Jackson. There is a light frost, but not one of the killing variety. Wind during the night kept frost from all but low, wind-sheltered places.
Dribbling in like slow, hopping grounders on a graveled infield, tickets to the World Series games in St. Louis are coming in to Cape Girardeau fans, who, for the most part, all season have known the Cardinals would cop the National League pennant. Fans are buying tickets for the three games against the New York Yankees to be played in St. Louis for $15.50; those offered the tickets at this rate are fans who during the season ordered tickets by mail.
R.C. Kasten, a young man from Shawneetown, is now cashier of the Cape Exchange Bank on Upper Broadway, where W.H. Schaefer is president. Kasten succeeds W.F. Meyer, who had been cashier of the institution since it was started two years ago. Meyer has secured a position in the post office department at Washington, D.C.
P.N. Keller, formerly a bank cashier in Chaffee, Missouri, is in Cape Girardeau. He tells The Republican he is organizing a new bank for his town to be called the Chaffee Exchange Bank. He notes he has sold all of the stock.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
