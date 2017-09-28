Out of the past: Sept. 28

1992

Each Cape Girardeau public school has an Adopt-a-School business partner except Central High School, which has been "orphaned" for several years. Most recently Nell Holcomb School and Procter & Gamble became Adopt-a-School partners.

The first phase of construction of a veterans memorial in Jackson is set to begin next week. Gwen Winningham, chairman of the Memorial to Veterans of All Wars Committee, says the 36-foot diameter concrete foundation for the memorial will be poured next week, weather permitting

1967

Furnaces click on and heavier clothing comes out of mothballs in the morning, after the thermometer plunges 25 degrees during the night. Still lower temperatures with frost are predicted for tonight. The low overnight was 44 degrees.

Two Cape Girardeau high-school pupils and five others of the area are among the more than 14,000 youths named as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. The Cape Girardeau boys are Donald E. Rice of Central High School and Mark H. Nenninger of Notre Dame High School.