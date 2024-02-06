Out of the past: Sept. 27

1999

Southeast Missouri State University is receiving millions of dollars to help get Southeast Missouri families off welfare; some $4.78 million is earmarked for Southeast’s Bootheel initiative for fiscal 2000; SEMO will coordinate 24 programs to assist welfare recipients and their families.

The 6.6 pounds of cocaine seized by Cape Girardeau police over the weekend represents one of the largest narcotics seizures in Southeast Missouri history; the incident began Sunday evening, when police attempted to stop a speeding car on Highway 177 north of Bertling Street; the driver led police on a moderate-speed chase, tossing bags of cocaine out the window, which were later retrieved; he and a 16-year-old boy were arrested after a short foot chase on a Southeast Missouri State University parking lot.

1974

The Cape Girardeau County Court votes 2 to 1 to award an excavation contract to Nip Kelley Trucking and Equipment Co. of Cape Girardeau to begin site preparations for construction of a new jail on the County Farm in Cape Girardeau; the court’s action is taken on a motion of Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer and seconded following a lengthy discussion by Presiding Judge C.W. Suedekum; as expected, Associate Judge Edwin W. Sander refuses to second the motion; the Kelley bid is $25,000 more than what the architect had estimated, but is still lower than the only other bid, submitted by Kiefner Brothers Inc. of Perryville.

Completion of work on a 200,000-square-foot addition to the Hardware Wholesaler Inc. plant here is expected to be completed by January 1975, says Leonard Mattes, distribution manager; voters approved a $2.3 million revenue bond issue for the addition to the distribution center on Nash Road in an election here yesterday.