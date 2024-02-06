Out of the past: Sept. 27

1998

Isaac and Regina Egbuka and their children, Isaac, Joshua and Kimberly, receive the keys to their newly constructed, three-bedroom house during a dedication service with First Baptist Church and the Cape Area Habitat for Humanity; the completion of the Egbukas' home at 50 Green Acres Drive makes the 12th Habitat for Humanity house build in Cape Girardeau.

For national award winner Hazel Williams Canny of Houston, Texas, quilts are more than blankets, they are works of art; Canny, who was born in Parma, Missouri, and grew up in the Chaffee, Missouri area, is the featured guest quilt artist for the weekend quilt show sponsored by River Heritage Quilters Guild at the Centenary United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

1973

The final work on Interstate 55 in Missouri won't be completed this year as scheduled, and it will probably be mid-summer of 1974 before a four-lane highway runs the length of the country from Chicago to New Orleans; an 11-mile section of interstate in the Hayti area in Pemiscot County remains as the only major section of I-55 to be completed between St. Louis and New Orleans.

Southeast Missouri State University's supply of natural gas for its power plant boilers has been shut off by Missouri Utilities Co., and the school will have to revert to total use of coal in producing power this fall and winter; SEMO is the second customer to nave a natural gas supply totally eliminated; Missouri Utilities discontinued natural gas usage at its own gas turbine south of Cape Girardeau the first week of September.