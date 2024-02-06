Out of the past: Sept. 27

Isaac and Regina Egbuka and their children, Isaac, Joshua and Kimberly, receive the keys to their newly constructed, three-bedroom house during a dedication service with First Baptist Church and the Cape Area Habitat for Humanity; the completion of the Egbukas' home at 50 Green Acres Drive makes the 12th Habitat for Humanity house build in Cape Girardeau.
For national award winner Hazel Williams Canny of Houston, Texas, quilts are more than blankets, they are works of art; Canny, who was born in Parma, Missouri, and grew up in the Chaffee, Missouri area, is the featured guest quilt artist for the weekend quilt show sponsored by River Heritage Quilters Guild at the Centenary United Methodist Church Family Life Center.
The final work on Interstate 55 in Missouri won't be completed this year as scheduled, and it will probably be mid-summer of 1974 before a four-lane highway runs the length of the country from Chicago to New Orleans; an 11-mile section of interstate in the Hayti area in Pemiscot County remains as the only major section of I-55 to be completed between St. Louis and New Orleans.
Southeast Missouri State University's supply of natural gas for its power plant boilers has been shut off by Missouri Utilities Co., and the school will have to revert to total use of coal in producing power this fall and winter; SEMO is the second customer to nave a natural gas supply totally eliminated; Missouri Utilities discontinued natural gas usage at its own gas turbine south of Cape Girardeau the first week of September.
Mary Todd of Cape Rock Drive has been employed by the City of Cape Girardeau as assistant to Verna Lee Landis, city clerk; she fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Mrs. Jack Wilson, who held the post for more than a year.
Twenty-six law enforcement officers of Cape Girardeau and surrounding counties are present in the afternoon for the initial session of the police officers training school being conducted here by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation; six special agents with the FBI will instruct officers on criminal investigation methods, the collection and preservation of evidence, accident investigation and police reports; the daily sessions, to end Friday with firearms training, are being held at Arena Park.
Public schools of Cape Girardeau this year have available a total of $135,000 for school purposes, according to superintendent J.N. Crocker; this amount includes money from all sources, from direct taxation in this district and from aid given by the state; the amount is approximately $3,000 less than last year.
The local train leaving St. Louis each evening, excepting Sunday, at 6:15 and arriving in Cape Girardeau at 10:55 p.m. has the best equipment of any local train on the entire Frisco system, it is claimed; three cars, just out of the Springfield, Missouri, shops, are used; a smoking car, a day coach and a chair car make up the train; each has electric lights and steam heat.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
