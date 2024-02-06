Out of the past: Sept. 27

A petition drive aimed at gathering the signatures of more than 1 million people calling for repeal of the U.S. Tax Code is gathering momentum; the National Federation of Independent Business completed a week-long tax-petition tour of Missouri at the Show Me Center last night; the campaign, which began Tuesday at Independence, Missouri, home of President Harry S. Truman, will continue next week in a number of major cities throughout the United States in coming weeks.
Former Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball coach Ron Shumate accepts the position of Director of Promotions for Athletics at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga; Shumate was head basketball coach of the Moccasins seven years before a 16-year stint at Southeast.
A Cape Girardeau man who performed heroically on two occasions will be honored as Missouri's "Truck Driver of the Year" at the closing banquet Saturday of the Missouri Bus and Truck Association's annual convention at Lake of the Ozarks; honored will be Earl Bouldin, 51, an intercity driver for Campbell "66" Express of Springfield, Missouri.
Lee L. Albert, 91, who spent more than 40 years as Cape Girardeau's weather observer and whose name is almost synonymous with the history of the Mississippi River here, died of a heart attack last night at his home on Broadway; also a local historian, Albert had just completed a rough draft of a book he was writing on the river and Cape Girardeau.
The two truck loads of whiskey, allegedly having no Missouri tax paid on them, seized east of Charleston, Missouri, Thursday afternoon, have been transferred to Cape Girardeau and placed in storage at the Moon Distributing Co. building; the Office of Liquor Control moved the 500 cases here, under direction of District Agent George Liebig.
Easter Parade, formerly owned by Dr. D.B. Elrod and his sister, Georgia Mae Elrod, both of Cape Girardeau, was crowned world champion of five-gaited horses, competing against seven world champions at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville last week; the Elrods sold the horse three years ago, and the present owner is Jane Gardner of Daneshall Stables, who paid $25,000 for the mare.
The Rotary Club, at its monthly evening dinner, discussed a detailed program for its activities for next year; Charles L. Harrison presented an outline which provides for 12 committees of five men each, these committees to work for the beautification of Cape Girardeau.
Justice of the Peace Gust Schultz is called out of bed at his home, 804 Independence St., at 1 a.m. to marry Tony Riehle and Josephine McHenry, both of Cape Girardeau; the ceremony is performed at his home, with members of the family as witnesses; the recorder of deeds at Jackson states his slumbers were disturbed at midnight by the same couple, applying at his home for a license; he accommodated them.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.