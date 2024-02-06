Out of the past: Sept. 27

1997

A petition drive aimed at gathering the signatures of more than 1 million people calling for repeal of the U.S. Tax Code is gathering momentum; the National Federation of Independent Business completed a week-long tax-petition tour of Missouri at the Show Me Center last night; the campaign, which began Tuesday at Independence, Missouri, home of President Harry S. Truman, will continue next week in a number of major cities throughout the United States in coming weeks.

Former Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball coach Ron Shumate accepts the position of Director of Promotions for Athletics at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga; Shumate was head basketball coach of the Moccasins seven years before a 16-year stint at Southeast.

1972

A Cape Girardeau man who performed heroically on two occasions will be honored as Missouri's "Truck Driver of the Year" at the closing banquet Saturday of the Missouri Bus and Truck Association's annual convention at Lake of the Ozarks; honored will be Earl Bouldin, 51, an intercity driver for Campbell "66" Express of Springfield, Missouri.

Lee L. Albert, 91, who spent more than 40 years as Cape Girardeau's weather observer and whose name is almost synonymous with the history of the Mississippi River here, died of a heart attack last night at his home on Broadway; also a local historian, Albert had just completed a rough draft of a book he was writing on the river and Cape Girardeau.