Out of the past: Sept. 27

The Jackson Board of Education voted Tuesday night to unload its three-classroom school building in Burfordville, hopefully before the district has to pay winterizing expenses; the first classes met there in 1956, when three teachers instructed students in six grades; the class sizes slowly shrank and hit an all-time low last year, when one fifth-grade and one sixth-grade class met in Burfordville; this year, the rural building and its two acres are dormant.
Downtown Merchants Association members are excited about this year's third annual Christmas Parade of Lights; the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, using an eight-horse hitch, will pull the famous red beer wagon along the parade route, from Capaha Park down Broadway, south on Main to the pavilion in front of Hutson's Furniture Co.
West Side Church of God installs its new pastor during an afternoon service; the Rev. Marvin J. Taylor, who has been a minister 10 years, comes to the congregation from Pueblo, Colorado; he is a native of Wichita, Kansas, and received degrees from Anderson (Indiana) College.
A reception is held in the afternoon at Westminster Presbyterian Church for the new pastor, the Rev. William A. McCutchen Jr., who will begin his new duties at the church Oct. 1; McCutchen comes here from Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia, South Carolina.
Meeting last night, the Cape Girardeau Board of Health recommended that the City Council enact an ordinance to provide for the inspection and control of public eating places and establishments where any kind of drinks are sold,
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The White House confirms President Truman will fly to Blytheville, Arkansas, on Oct. 6 and motor from there to the Caruthersville, Missouri, county fair which he hasn't missed in 12 years; Truman will be an overnight guest in the home of a close personal friend, N.W. Helm of Caruthersville; the president will address the crowd attending the fair some time Oct. 7.
Reports that coal is selling at $4 to $5.75 a ton in St. Louis with unlimited supplies are causing people in Southeast Missouri to wonder what is wrong; coal is priced at $12.50 a ton in Cape Girardeau, but there is no coal to be purchased; coal is selling in small quantities at $14.50 a ton at Sikeston and Charleston, and at still higher prices in Poplar Bluff.
Materials are received for construction of the platform at the new Frisco depot; the platform will be constructed of brick and will be 6 inches below the level of the depot floor; it will extend from the depot to the passenger track and will also be between the passenger and main track; a curbing of cement will be added on all sides.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
