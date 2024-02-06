Out of the past: Sept. 27

1995

The Jackson Board of Education voted Tuesday night to unload its three-classroom school building in Burfordville, hopefully before the district has to pay winterizing expenses; the first classes met there in 1956, when three teachers instructed students in six grades; the class sizes slowly shrank and hit an all-time low last year, when one fifth-grade and one sixth-grade class met in Burfordville; this year, the rural building and its two acres are dormant.

Downtown Merchants Association members are excited about this year's third annual Christmas Parade of Lights; the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, using an eight-horse hitch, will pull the famous red beer wagon along the parade route, from Capaha Park down Broadway, south on Main to the pavilion in front of Hutson's Furniture Co.

1970

West Side Church of God installs its new pastor during an afternoon service; the Rev. Marvin J. Taylor, who has been a minister 10 years, comes to the congregation from Pueblo, Colorado; he is a native of Wichita, Kansas, and received degrees from Anderson (Indiana) College.

A reception is held in the afternoon at Westminster Presbyterian Church for the new pastor, the Rev. William A. McCutchen Jr., who will begin his new duties at the church Oct. 1; McCutchen comes here from Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia, South Carolina.