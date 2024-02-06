Out of the past: Sept. 27

1994

Jackson city administrator Carl Talley, who has been working for the city since 1956, is set to retire Saturday; it won't be a complete retirement, however, as Talley has agreed to serve as a part-time city consultant for two years.

The Cape Girardeau Charter Review Committee has proposed 11 amendments to the city charter, many of them dealing with city finances; it has asked city attorney Warren Wells to review the recommended amendments, research the legal issues and provide proper ballot wording, a process that could take 60 days.

1969

ORAN, Mo. -- Scott County authorities and the Highway Patrol last night broke up a gathering of 22 Jackson youths here, and eight youths -- those said not to be juveniles -- were arrested and jailed on city charges; four of the 22 were girls; Scott County Deputy Sheriff Jack Stewart said the youths came into Oran in three carloads, parked in the middle of town, and started throwing beer cans; some were arrested when they refused to leave.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Fire burned out the basement level and severely damaged two classrooms on the first floor of St. Vincent Elementary School here last night; there is no immediate estimate of the damages, but they are serious enough to prevent use of the building until repairs are made.