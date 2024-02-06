Out of the past: Sept. 27

Jackson city administrator Carl Talley, who has been working for the city since 1956, is set to retire Saturday; it won't be a complete retirement, however, as Talley has agreed to serve as a part-time city consultant for two years.
The Cape Girardeau Charter Review Committee has proposed 11 amendments to the city charter, many of them dealing with city finances; it has asked city attorney Warren Wells to review the recommended amendments, research the legal issues and provide proper ballot wording, a process that could take 60 days.
ORAN, Mo. -- Scott County authorities and the Highway Patrol last night broke up a gathering of 22 Jackson youths here, and eight youths -- those said not to be juveniles -- were arrested and jailed on city charges; four of the 22 were girls; Scott County Deputy Sheriff Jack Stewart said the youths came into Oran in three carloads, parked in the middle of town, and started throwing beer cans; some were arrested when they refused to leave.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Fire burned out the basement level and severely damaged two classrooms on the first floor of St. Vincent Elementary School here last night; there is no immediate estimate of the damages, but they are serious enough to prevent use of the building until repairs are made.
There are delinquent personal taxes amounting to $5,423 on the city's books, and Charles Schweer head of the finance department, said he proposes to press for payments; notices will be sent out shortly saying in event the delinquent obligations aren't met by Dec. 1, 1944, court action will be taken.
A sign painting shop has been opened at 4 S. Spanish St., by A.O. Hicks, who has been in the business since 1908, being located until recently at St. Louis; he is a graduate of commercial artist schools and is trained in advertising sign and decorating work.
It's a shame to tell it, but the Jackson High School football team defeated the Teachers College at Fairground Park yesterday by the decisive score of 19 to 0; the Jackson line battered the teachers to a frazzle and time after time broke through the Teachers' line, tackling the back field men before they got away.
Jane Hinote, county home demonstration agent, called a meeting of the businesswomen of the city last evening to organize a businesswomen's recreation club; Mrs. Allan Hinchey was elected president; other members of the club are Mesdames C.M. Barnes, C.P. Coley and R.P. Dalton and Elsie Waldman, Viola Boyce, Emma Madden, Lucille and Vivian Bohnsack, Anna Heinrich, Clara Popp, Bernadette Hoch, Ruby Reiley, Mary Harris and Dr. A.E. Bohnsack.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
