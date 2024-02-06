Out of the past: Sept. 27

Library Director Elizabeth Ader announces that, beginning Oct. 1, the Cape Girardeau Public Library will begin assessing a charge to some residents living within the corporate boundaries of the city, but outside the municipal library district.
Pumpkins may be in short supply this fall; locally, the pumpkin crop has been hit with a virus, causing yields to be down; nationally, bad weather -- too much rain in some states and too little in others -- could mean fewer jack-o'-lanterns and pumpkin pies.
John L. Oliver, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Oliver of Cape Girardeau, is named by Phi Delta Phi, national collegiate legal fraternity, as the outstanding 1968 law school graduate in the United States and Canada; young Oliver and his wife are residing in St. Louis, where he is serving as law clerk for U.S. District Judge Roy W. Harper.
Passing is the name of the game for the Cape Girardeau Central Tigers, as Lance Brune throws three scoring spikes to end David Vann to bring home an Arkansas victory; the game at Jonesboro draws top billing on a heavy Southeast Missouri prep football schedule, and the 21-14 victory is the second in a row over an Arkansas opponent for the Tigers.
The Rev. G.C. Fain, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church, will transfer to another church at the close of the church year in October; President W.W. Parker of the church board made that announcement during the Sunday morning worship; Fain's replacement will be named next month.
Lt. W. Hinkle Statler, former mayor of Cape Girardeau, who is serving with a Navy gun crew, was slightly wounded recently during an engagement in the North African war theater; his wife is in New York City with her husband while he is there temporarily; the wound, in one of his hands, is not serious.
E.A. Steininger, president of Steininger Construction Co. of St. Louis, is in Cape Girardeau seeking information as to materials and labor conditions with a view of bidding for the contract to build the $35,000 Frisco passenger station here; he intends to get all material possible in Cape Girardeau and to employ as much home labor as he can secure, should he win the contract.
Lee Albert and Louis Sadler leave early in the morning for Leopold, Missouri, to deliver a large monument, which W.J. Sperling is erecting in a cemetery at that place; it requires two trucks to move the monument from this city to Leopold.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
