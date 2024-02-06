Out of the past: Sept. 27

1993

Library Director Elizabeth Ader announces that, beginning Oct. 1, the Cape Girardeau Public Library will begin assessing a charge to some residents living within the corporate boundaries of the city, but outside the municipal library district.

Pumpkins may be in short supply this fall; locally, the pumpkin crop has been hit with a virus, causing yields to be down; nationally, bad weather -- too much rain in some states and too little in others -- could mean fewer jack-o'-lanterns and pumpkin pies.

1968

John L. Oliver, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Oliver of Cape Girardeau, is named by Phi Delta Phi, national collegiate legal fraternity, as the outstanding 1968 law school graduate in the United States and Canada; young Oliver and his wife are residing in St. Louis, where he is serving as law clerk for U.S. District Judge Roy W. Harper.

Passing is the name of the game for the Cape Girardeau Central Tigers, as Lance Brune throws three scoring spikes to end David Vann to bring home an Arkansas victory; the game at Jonesboro draws top billing on a heavy Southeast Missouri prep football schedule, and the 21-14 victory is the second in a row over an Arkansas opponent for the Tigers.