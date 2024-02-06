Out of the past: Sept. 27

Cape Girardeau lawyer Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. turns 101. He is the oldest practicing lawyer in the state.
When Cape Girardeau fire chief Gene Hindman takes off his badge and officially retires Wednesday, he will complete 31 years in fire service, seven of those as chief. Hindman cites the department's lease-purchase of its 102-foot aerial platform fire engine as one of the most important accomplishments during his tenure.
A new pollution control ordinance was passed this summer, making the question of whether to burn fall leaves more difficult; the new ordinance states open burning of trash, refuse and leaves is prohibited. To help rid residents of their leaves, the city is purchasing a trailer-type Giant-Vac leaf-vacuuming machine.
It is announced Highway 77 from Highway 25 at Blomeyer to Chaffee, Missouri, will be reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon. The long-awaited announcement is received with joy by residents and city officials of Chaffee, who have waged a battle in recent months for the highway to be opened, claiming its closing has "damaged Chaffee merchants."
Twenty-seven air-minded young men have started on their aviation training in Cape Girardeau, hoping to become full-fledged pilots in the U.S. Army Air Corps. All were sent here through arrangements with the Civilian Pilots Training Program, the Teachers College serving as the coordinator for the program, and the flying instructions being given at the Consolidated School of Aviation.
A service scroll, containing the names of the 20 members of the congregation in the nation's armed forces, is presented to the Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau.
Eight more young men leave Jackson for Fort Riley, Camp Funston, in Kansas, to join the boys who left last Friday. Those leaving today are Earl Burke of Cape Girardeau, Thomas E. Miller of Oak Ridge, Thomas E. Ervin of Whitewater, Alvin G. Farrar of Cape Girardeau, Edwin H. Vandeven of Cape Girardeau, Emmett L. McBride of Cape Girardeau, Walter M. Mirly of New Wells and Winslow Ross of Neelys Landing.
BENTON, Mo. -- H.B. Derr, farm agent for Scott County for the past four years, has resigned and soon will leave for his old home in Virginia. Derr has done good work in the county in developing better farming methods. The people of the community will miss his assistance.
-- Sharon K. Sanders