Out of the past: Sept. 27

1992

Cape Girardeau lawyer Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. turns 101. He is the oldest practicing lawyer in the state.

When Cape Girardeau fire chief Gene Hindman takes off his badge and officially retires Wednesday, he will complete 31 years in fire service, seven of those as chief. Hindman cites the department's lease-purchase of its 102-foot aerial platform fire engine as one of the most important accomplishments during his tenure.

1967

A new pollution control ordinance was passed this summer, making the question of whether to burn fall leaves more difficult; the new ordinance states open burning of trash, refuse and leaves is prohibited. To help rid residents of their leaves, the city is purchasing a trailer-type Giant-Vac leaf-vacuuming machine.

It is announced Highway 77 from Highway 25 at Blomeyer to Chaffee, Missouri, will be reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon. The long-awaited announcement is received with joy by residents and city officials of Chaffee, who have waged a battle in recent months for the highway to be opened, claiming its closing has "damaged Chaffee merchants."