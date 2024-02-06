Out of the past: Sept. 26

1997

After a four-year flirtation with gambling in Cape Girardeau, Boyd Gaming Corp. has taken steps that almost assure the company won't establish a riverboat gambling operation here; Boyd is selling the properties it acquired over the past three years in downtown Cape Girardeau; Ivan L. Irvin of Century 21 Key Realty is handling the sale of 10 parcels.

Southeast Missouri State University needs to hire more Black faculty and staff, members of the school's Commission on Minority Affairs said yesterday; members also suggested the university evaluate its faculty, staff and administration on the issue of diversity, as well as work with area high schools to better prepare Black students for college.

1972

Twenty-five Franklin School pupils escaped injury when a school bus overturned Monday afternoon on North Clark near Dunklin; the accident occurred at 3:23 p.m., when the bus, headed north, slid off the gravel roadway onto the soft shoulder on the east side of Clark; the children, ages 8 through 11, got out of the bus from the emergency rear exit and onto another bus, which had been dispatched by Cape Transit Co. immediately after the mishap.

The Jackson Chamber of Commerce last night accepted an offer from Clarence Lee Shirrell to build the chamber an office building; it will be constructed on the Jackson Ready Mix property at the junction of highways 61 and 25 and will be between 500 and 700 square feet in size; the title to the building will remain with Shirrell, but the chamber will have use of the building as long as it desires.