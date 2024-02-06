Out of the past: Sept. 26

After a four-year flirtation with gambling in Cape Girardeau, Boyd Gaming Corp. has taken steps that almost assure the company won't establish a riverboat gambling operation here; Boyd is selling the properties it acquired over the past three years in downtown Cape Girardeau; Ivan L. Irvin of Century 21 Key Realty is handling the sale of 10 parcels.
Southeast Missouri State University needs to hire more Black faculty and staff, members of the school's Commission on Minority Affairs said yesterday; members also suggested the university evaluate its faculty, staff and administration on the issue of diversity, as well as work with area high schools to better prepare Black students for college.
Twenty-five Franklin School pupils escaped injury when a school bus overturned Monday afternoon on North Clark near Dunklin; the accident occurred at 3:23 p.m., when the bus, headed north, slid off the gravel roadway onto the soft shoulder on the east side of Clark; the children, ages 8 through 11, got out of the bus from the emergency rear exit and onto another bus, which had been dispatched by Cape Transit Co. immediately after the mishap.
The Jackson Chamber of Commerce last night accepted an offer from Clarence Lee Shirrell to build the chamber an office building; it will be constructed on the Jackson Ready Mix property at the junction of highways 61 and 25 and will be between 500 and 700 square feet in size; the title to the building will remain with Shirrell, but the chamber will have use of the building as long as it desires.
An application has been filed with the city engineer for a permit to allow construction of a physicians' office building and dispensary on West Broadway west of Caruthers Avenue; the application was filed by Elmer Clifton and associates; the proposed building would be on the north side of Broadway, between the Clifton and Wulfers dwellings.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A cargo of 500 cases of whiskey was seized a short distance west of the Mississippi River bridge yesterday, and authorities say charges of possessing intoxicating liquor that didn't bear Missouri liquor tax stamps have been filed here against the three drivers in the two motor trucks; the huge cache of whiskey was kept, under guard, on a street here last night and this morning.
John N. Crocker, superintendent of Cape Girardeau's public schools, is preparing to depart tomorrow for New York City, where he will enter Teachers College at Columbia University, to take a course in school administration to perfect his master's degree; he will be gone during the present school semester, returning here at the opening of the second half of the year, Feb. 1; in his absence, Belmont Farley, principal of the high school, will act as superintendent.
Business of the Cape Girardeau Street Railway Co. during the Cape Girardeau County Fair amounted to approximately 1,300 more passengers transported than for the corresponding week of last year; last week, from Tuesday through Saturday, 20,412 passengers rode the trams, while for the corresponding week of 1921, the number was 19,099.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
