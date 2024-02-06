All sections
RecordsSeptember 26, 2019

Out of the past: Sept. 26

If the second phase of a study on alluvium wells is anything like preliminary reports on the first, Cape Girardeau Water Systems manager Tom Taggart will be switching to a better system; among the changes would be a more streamlined expansion design of the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant, which is scheduled to be completed by late 1997 or early 1998...

1994

If the second phase of a study on alluvium wells is anything like preliminary reports on the first, Cape Girardeau Water Systems manager Tom Taggart will be switching to a better system; among the changes would be a more streamlined expansion design of the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant, which is scheduled to be completed by late 1997 or early 1998.

A minor earthquake rattles Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky, the four-year anniversary of an earthquake that shook Southeast Missouri into hysteria; Haydar Al-Shukri, new director of the Center for Earthquake Studies at Southeast Missouri State University, said the quake is typical seismic activity and shouldn't be considered a sign "the big one" is on the way.

1969

All is ready for the large crowd expected to be on hand tomorrow for the grand opening of the new Florsheim Shoe Co. plant on Highway 74, near South Kingshighway; the plant, which took eight months to build, employs about 700 people and has an annual payroll of $4 million; the plant has a capacity of 18,000 pairs of shoes per week.

Cape Girardeau city manager Paul Frederick said he has been unable, because of conflicting statements, to make a determination of police negligence in the beating of two men at the SEMO District Fair on Sept. 13 and asks witnesses to come forward with statements.

1944

The Southeast Missouri Teachers Association has scheduled its annual convention for Oct. 12 and 13 in Cape Girardeau, the theme of the meeting being "Education Beyond Victory"; the meeting will close with the State College-Illinois State Normal football game at Houck Stadium the evening of Oct. 13.

Another tin can collection will be held in Cape Girardeau and Jackson on Oct. 7, it is announced by V.A. Kogge, county salvage chairman, and George Vandeven, city chairman; Boy Scouts will help with the collection.

1919

Big Elam Van Gilder of Cape Girardeau, pitching for the St. Louis Browns, defeated the champion Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago yesterday by a score of 3 to 1; it was Van Gilder's first game of big league baseball.

Martin Lorberg has been advised by a steel concern in St. Louis the steel needed for his building will be shipped out of there some time today and should reach Cape Girardeau no later than Monday; construction of his building has been delayed because of the lack of steel; as soon as it arrives, the brick work will proceed.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Out of the Past
