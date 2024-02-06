Out of the past: Sept. 26

The Rev. Dell J. Crockett, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Tilsit, preaches his final sermons at the church; he has accepted a call to become the pastor of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and School in San Fernando, California; Crockett was installed as pastor of Immanuel Church in June 1987.
The National Weather Service had some good news for those weary of rain, high water and high temperatures; yesterday, the service lowered by a half foot Monday's predicted flood crest on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; in addition, forecasters said the stalled frontal system that's dumped more than five inches of rain at the airport since Thursday will finally move out of the region tonight, just ahead of a strong push of cold high pressure from Canada.
Capaha Park looks like a parking lot, its drives filled with vehicles bearing State College vehicle permits; the college is attempting to keep students from parking there and on city streets, having constructed two new on-campus parking lots, one on North Sprigg Street east of the high-rise dormitories and the other on the college farm off North Henderson Avenue; the latter is open to students, but few are using it, saying it's too far away from the campus.
Working sessions will begin Tuesday for 17 persons in the new Cape Girardeau Sheltered Workshop, 605 Good Hope St.; the workshop has secured its first contract: making wooden pallets for the Kasten Brick Co. of Jackson.
The Rev. Arno H. Franke begins his pastorate at Christ Evangelical Church; he and his wife are occupying the church parsonage, recently decorated; their daughter, Alaine, is attending Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Illinois.
An investiture ceremony is conducted in the afternoon by Archbishop John J. Glennon, with Monsignor H.F. Schuermann, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church here, being the recipient of high honors from Pope Pius XII; the appointment carries with it certain privileges and the right to the title of Very Reverend Monsignor.
Lt. A.A. Douglas, Army officer, has been assigned to head the military unit at the Southeast Missouri Normal School in Cape Girardeau.
Members of the Walther Furniture Co. receive a long letter from Elmer Haman, who was drafted for service several months ago, saying he is in a hospital at Camp Mills, New York; he is undergoing treatment for throat trouble, which has so affected his voice he cannot speak above a whisper; while he has been under treatment for 10 weeks, he isn't confined to the hospital and goes about his daily exercises just as other soldiers do; he has even been playing baseball.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.