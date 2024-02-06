Out of the past: Sept. 26

1993

The Rev. Dell J. Crockett, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Tilsit, preaches his final sermons at the church; he has accepted a call to become the pastor of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and School in San Fernando, California; Crockett was installed as pastor of Immanuel Church in June 1987.

The National Weather Service had some good news for those weary of rain, high water and high temperatures; yesterday, the service lowered by a half foot Monday's predicted flood crest on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau; in addition, forecasters said the stalled frontal system that's dumped more than five inches of rain at the airport since Thursday will finally move out of the region tonight, just ahead of a strong push of cold high pressure from Canada.

1968

Capaha Park looks like a parking lot, its drives filled with vehicles bearing State College vehicle permits; the college is attempting to keep students from parking there and on city streets, having constructed two new on-campus parking lots, one on North Sprigg Street east of the high-rise dormitories and the other on the college farm off North Henderson Avenue; the latter is open to students, but few are using it, saying it's too far away from the campus.

Working sessions will begin Tuesday for 17 persons in the new Cape Girardeau Sheltered Workshop, 605 Good Hope St.; the workshop has secured its first contract: making wooden pallets for the Kasten Brick Co. of Jackson.