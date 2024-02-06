Out of the past: Sept. 26

1992

U.S. Sen. Kit Bond brings some good news to Cape Girardeau. Bond joins some community leaders east of the National Guard Armory to reveal the news the Guard here is safe for another year. He also criticizes Geri Rothman-Serot's proposal to slash $150 billion from the nation's defense budget. Bond says that plan would wipe out almost every Guard unit in Missouri.

ALTENBURG, Mo. -- Thousands attend the East Perry County Fair, flooding the hillside overlooking the livestock-auction ring to watch the annual event's big attraction: the mule-jumping contest.

1967

Cape Girardeau's Municipal Airport Board is looking for a new restaurant owner. Board members, after hearing a sellout proposal by Wimpy's Inc. yesterday, decided to try to find a new operator, preferably an elderly couple. Freeman Lewis, co-owner of Wimpy's Skyway Restaurant, which has been serving the airport since 1960, says for business reasons, he wants to sell his equipment, hopefully within the next 60 days.

The job of raising $95,400 in 16 days is turned over to United Fund workers as this year's campaign begins. All divisions set their wheels in motion following a formal kickoff luncheon with volunteers soliciting Cape Girardeans to give "their fair share."