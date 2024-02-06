Out of the past: Sept. 25

1997

After 105 years in a British cemetery, the remains of Lakota Chief Long Wolf will be returned home to Wounded Knee, South Dakota, for burial this weekend; his great-granddaughter and great-great-grandson of Cape Girardeau -- Mary Red Hawk Nave and Cody Nave, 7 -- will take part in the tribal ceremonies.

Southeast Missouri State University's fall enrollment has topped the 8,200 mark; the university's official enrollment Wednesday totaled 8,234, up from 7,843 after the first day of classes Aug. 25; the fall 1996 enrollment was 8,219.

1972

The largest pistol range in Southeast Missouri -- second largest in the state -- will go into operation Oct. 1, the target date set by the Jackson Police Department; besides its size, the range is unique in that it is costing the City of Jackson and its police force very little in terms of money, but a lot in the way of sweat and strain; the range, with 14 stationary target stands and 14 revolving stands, is located at the city landfill.

Christopher "Kit" Bond, state auditor and the Republican nominee for Missouri governor, speaks at a gathering of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club; he touches on labor-management disputes, organized crime and his plans to propose a State Commission on Aging; following the meeting, Bond goes with members of his party to residences on William Street, knocking on several doors to meet residents.