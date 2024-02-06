Out of the past: Sept. 25

After 105 years in a British cemetery, the remains of Lakota Chief Long Wolf will be returned home to Wounded Knee, South Dakota, for burial this weekend; his great-granddaughter and great-great-grandson of Cape Girardeau -- Mary Red Hawk Nave and Cody Nave, 7 -- will take part in the tribal ceremonies.
Southeast Missouri State University's fall enrollment has topped the 8,200 mark; the university's official enrollment Wednesday totaled 8,234, up from 7,843 after the first day of classes Aug. 25; the fall 1996 enrollment was 8,219.
The largest pistol range in Southeast Missouri -- second largest in the state -- will go into operation Oct. 1, the target date set by the Jackson Police Department; besides its size, the range is unique in that it is costing the City of Jackson and its police force very little in terms of money, but a lot in the way of sweat and strain; the range, with 14 stationary target stands and 14 revolving stands, is located at the city landfill.
Christopher "Kit" Bond, state auditor and the Republican nominee for Missouri governor, speaks at a gathering of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club; he touches on labor-management disputes, organized crime and his plans to propose a State Commission on Aging; following the meeting, Bond goes with members of his party to residences on William Street, knocking on several doors to meet residents.
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. -- Preliminary steps were taken at a meeting of representatives from eight counties here last night toward the formation of a new recreational area in this section of Missouri; the district would be composed of 11 counties -- including Jefferson, Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Wayne, Iron and Madison -- and the main purpose of which would be to promote increased tourist business.
Kathleen Beauty School and Shop, 559 S. Sprigg St., an accredited school licensed by the State Board of Cosmetology, is being given final touches prior to its formal opening Sunday afternoon; in former years, the business was strictly a beauty shop owned and operated by Kathleen Berry, but it has been converted into the combined unit, the interior of the building has been remodeled and new equipment installed.
This year's Cape Girardeau County Fair, which concluded Saturday, was by far the most successful ever held; over 8,000 adults paid a total of $4,017.50 at the gates the closing day; the total gate receipts for the five days were $10,842.50; last year's fair, due to several rainy days, resulted in a net loss of approximately $4,500.
Merchandise and parcel post packages valued at $250 and $15 in pennies are taken by burglars who break into the L.C. Rau store and post office at Dutchtown early in the morning; stolen are three watches, several gold rings, 3,000 Camel cigarettes and a box of wool shirts, size 15 1/2.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
