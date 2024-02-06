Out of the past: Sept. 25

Instead of duplicating its evaluation tools, the Jackson School District would like to focus more on educating its students; with the similarities between the North Central Association and Missouri School Improvement Program evaluations, the administration spends more time working on reports than on teaching, says Superintendent Dr. Howard Jones; the Jackson Board of Education withdrew membership in the North Central Association last night.
Don't be alarmed; the sound you may hear at approximately 5 p.m. is the explosive detonation of about 300 pounds of TNT; it will be coming from the work site of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and will represent the first of many such explosions that will take place over the initial stage of its construction; Flatiron Structures Co. LLC engineers will be blasting 15 feet of bedrock near the corner of William and Aquamsi streets.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- If all else fails -- a plea to the Department of Transportation and any court action which may follow -- then Missouri likely will close the Mississippi River traffic bridge at Chester, Illinois, in a last-ditch effort to free it of tolls; this, in a capsule, seemed to be the result of yesterday's public hearing here in which Gov. Warren E. Hearnes participated briefly; Hearnes, stating his position on the area's efforts to free the highly-profitable -- for Chester -- traffic bridge, declared the city's operation is "legalized robbery as far as Missouri citizens are concerned."
The wives of Cape Girardeau County's chief juvenile officer and his assistant plan to open a tavern here catering to college-age youths next month; Capaha Service Corp. has filed with the city an application for a 5% beer by the drink license for the new business, the Bill of Rights, located in the Marquette Hotel garage, 220 N. Fountain St.
At a spirited executive meeting of the Republican County Central Committee at Jackson yesterday, three candidates were selected to fill the ticket: John L. Wescoat for assessor, Albert Rau for judge of the second district and Clyde Baugh for magistrate.
It is reported that Mayor R.E. Beckman is planning to reorganize the Cape Girardeau Police Department; in order to be given a free hand in the reorganization, Beckman has asked Police Chief Marshall F. Morton for his resignation; Morton has asked for a hearing before the City Council; the chief of police is appointed by the council upon the recommendation of the mayor and can be dismissed only by a two-thirds vote of council members; while the mayor can ask the chief to resign, he cannot single-handedly remove him.
A.P. Behrens, Cape Girardeau city clerk, is in Columbia, Missouri, attending a meeting of the state officers and district deputies of the Knights of Columbus; while in Columbia, he sees several Cape Girardeau boys who are attending the university there.
Cape Girardeau fans go without baseball; a heavy rain, starting about 9 a.m., puts the Fairground Park diamond, already saturated from the downpour Friday, in bad condition; a drizzle follows the rain, making it impossible to dry the field; at 4 p.m. it turns cold.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
