Out of the past: Sept. 25

1996

Instead of duplicating its evaluation tools, the Jackson School District would like to focus more on educating its students; with the similarities between the North Central Association and Missouri School Improvement Program evaluations, the administration spends more time working on reports than on teaching, says Superintendent Dr. Howard Jones; the Jackson Board of Education withdrew membership in the North Central Association last night.

Don't be alarmed; the sound you may hear at approximately 5 p.m. is the explosive detonation of about 300 pounds of TNT; it will be coming from the work site of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and will represent the first of many such explosions that will take place over the initial stage of its construction; Flatiron Structures Co. LLC engineers will be blasting 15 feet of bedrock near the corner of William and Aquamsi streets.

1971

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- If all else fails -- a plea to the Department of Transportation and any court action which may follow -- then Missouri likely will close the Mississippi River traffic bridge at Chester, Illinois, in a last-ditch effort to free it of tolls; this, in a capsule, seemed to be the result of yesterday's public hearing here in which Gov. Warren E. Hearnes participated briefly; Hearnes, stating his position on the area's efforts to free the highly-profitable -- for Chester -- traffic bridge, declared the city's operation is "legalized robbery as far as Missouri citizens are concerned."

The wives of Cape Girardeau County's chief juvenile officer and his assistant plan to open a tavern here catering to college-age youths next month; Capaha Service Corp. has filed with the city an application for a 5% beer by the drink license for the new business, the Bill of Rights, located in the Marquette Hotel garage, 220 N. Fountain St.