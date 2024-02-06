Out of the past: Sept. 25

A man who has shown his love for the arts through the donation of his time is the newest recipient of the Otto Dingeldein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts; the honoree, John Wiseman, is a longtime musician with the Cape Municipal Band who has been active in the River Heritage Museum, the Community Concert Association and the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.
Representatives from Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City help break ground on West Nash Road next to General Sign Co. for a speculative shell building; the 60,000-square-foot building is being built for the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association and is expected to be completed in six months.
Richard E. Snider, Cape Girardeau attorney active in the United Front here, was elected president of East Missouri Community Action Inc. at a meeting at Flat River, Missouri, last night; during that meeting, the board of directors voted 8-2 to renew the program of the South Cape Community Progress Center; the board, with four members abstaining, disregarded an appeal of Cape Girardeau City Manager W.G. Lawley that the South Cape center not be given funds for another year of operation, or that funds be withheld until an investigation by the Office of Economic Opportunity personnel from Washington is completed.
Owners of the condemned Idan-Ha Hotel building, Broadway and North Fountain Street, have filed with the city an appeal from the $100-per-day fine assessed by building supervisor Gerald H. Johnson at a hearing Sept. 11.
The heaviest rain in an already abnormally wet year fell yesterday afternoon and night in Cape Girardeau, the precipitation amounting to 4.31 inches up to 8 a.m. today and bringing the year's rainfall to date to 60.02 inches; accompanying the rain was considerable lightning and some wind; serious flooding prevailed in some spots in Cape Girardeau.
The Jackson Chamber of Commerce, meeting last night, voted to restore the annual Homecomers celebration in 1946.
The staff for the Central Clarion, the peppy little Cape Girardeau Central High School newspaper that was first published last term, was organized yesterday during club hour at the school; formerly edited by a staff selected from the journalism club, the paper this term will be staffed by students who are deemed the most suitable; Mary Bergmann takes the place of Lealon Jones as editor-in-chief of staff, while the latter has been elected managing editor.
At a meeting yesterday of the Democratic County Central Committee in Jackson, the following names were placed on the county ticket: Stella Miller of Millersville for county treasurer, Kendrick Burrough of Cape Girardeau for prosecuting attorney, Dr. J.H. Hall of Fruitland for coroner; the nominations were made tentatively, as the committee was one member short of a quorum.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.