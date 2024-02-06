Out of the past: Sept. 25

1995

A man who has shown his love for the arts through the donation of his time is the newest recipient of the Otto Dingeldein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts; the honoree, John Wiseman, is a longtime musician with the Cape Municipal Band who has been active in the River Heritage Museum, the Community Concert Association and the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

Representatives from Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City help break ground on West Nash Road next to General Sign Co. for a speculative shell building; the 60,000-square-foot building is being built for the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association and is expected to be completed in six months.

1970

Richard E. Snider, Cape Girardeau attorney active in the United Front here, was elected president of East Missouri Community Action Inc. at a meeting at Flat River, Missouri, last night; during that meeting, the board of directors voted 8-2 to renew the program of the South Cape Community Progress Center; the board, with four members abstaining, disregarded an appeal of Cape Girardeau City Manager W.G. Lawley that the South Cape center not be given funds for another year of operation, or that funds be withheld until an investigation by the Office of Economic Opportunity personnel from Washington is completed.

Owners of the condemned Idan-Ha Hotel building, Broadway and North Fountain Street, have filed with the city an appeal from the $100-per-day fine assessed by building supervisor Gerald H. Johnson at a hearing Sept. 11.