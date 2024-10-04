Out of the past: Sept. 25

1993

After 25 years in public office, Circuit Judge A.J. Seier has decided the time has come to pursue a new career; yesterday, he sent a letter of resignation to Gov. Mel Carnahan, effective Dec. 1; Seier served eight years as prosecuting attorney of Cape Girardeau County before winning a newly created Division II circuit judgeship in the 32nd Circuit in 1976; he was re-elected in 1982 and 1988, and his current term is scheduled to expire at the end of 1994.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The financially troubled Sikeston Area Chamber of Commerce will close its doors Oct. 1; the 250-member organization has been plagued by declining membership and financial problems for nearly three years.

1968

A former Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney and a newcomer to the political field were nominated in a city primary election yesterday to form the slate of candidates for the Oct. 8 general election; they are Stephen E. Strom, Cape Girardeau attorney and former county prosecutor, and businessman John J. Kollker; one of them will be chosen at the general election to fill the vacancy on the City Council created by the resignation of J. Ronald Fischer, who was appointed county judge.

Charges are filed in Circuit Court against six employees of Atlas Plastics Corp.; they were arrested yesterday when they stood in front of a company truck that was leaving the plant, after a restraining order was served ordering striking workers to allow trucks to enter and leave the plant.