Out of the past: Sept. 25

The wife of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Albert Gore speaks at an afternoon rally on the lawn of the Common Pleas Courthouse. She tells a crowd of 350 people the Clinton-Gore ticket offers America a fresh approach to the problems facing the country.
PATTON, Mo. -- A 120-year-old landmark was destroyed by fire here yesterday morning. The building, next to the post office on Highway 51, had been occupied for the past few years by Jones' Market. During most of the previous half-century, it had been known as Whitener's Store.
Publication of a journal of a Russian tour, written by Peter Hilty, State College English professor, who made the trip this summer with four other faculty members and a student, begins in the Southeast Missourian. The six-installment travelogue will appear in the newspaper throughout the week.
The Cape Girardeau County Court is considering hiring a crew of men to spend full time on brush control along county roads next year. The court says the need for such a crew was evident Friday when court members made a 150-mile tour of county roads.
Earnest A. Wielpuetz of Cape Girardeau received notification yesterday of the death of his father, Carl Wielpuetz, 86, at his home in Los Angeles. The deceased was born in Germany and spent the early part of his life there before immigrating to Brazil with his parents. He came to the United States about 1890. He later operated a bakery at Fornfelt, which he moved to Cape Girardeau in 1912. The elder Wielpuetz moved to California in 1932.
The most disastrous fire in Jackson in many years occurred last night, when the Loos Brothers sawmill plant was destroyed. Firefighters battled the blaze for three hours, throwing thousands of gallons of water on the fiercely burning building and piles of lumber.
A religious census of Cape Girardeau will be taken today, tomorrow and Friday. Volunteers from all churches have been sought for the work. A district will be given to every worker, and he will be expected to secure the name of every person in it, with a statement of religious preference.
The ice cream and confectionery parlor at 505 Broadway, formerly owned and operated by I. Ben Miller, but which has been under the management of J.H. Jacobs since April, was sold yesterday by Jacobs to Carl Powers, an employee at the Acme Grocery.
-- Sharon K. Sanders