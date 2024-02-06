Out of the past: Sept. 25

1992

The wife of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Albert Gore speaks at an afternoon rally on the lawn of the Common Pleas Courthouse. She tells a crowd of 350 people the Clinton-Gore ticket offers America a fresh approach to the problems facing the country.

PATTON, Mo. -- A 120-year-old landmark was destroyed by fire here yesterday morning. The building, next to the post office on Highway 51, had been occupied for the past few years by Jones' Market. During most of the previous half-century, it had been known as Whitener's Store.

1967

Publication of a journal of a Russian tour, written by Peter Hilty, State College English professor, who made the trip this summer with four other faculty members and a student, begins in the Southeast Missourian. The six-installment travelogue will appear in the newspaper throughout the week.

The Cape Girardeau County Court is considering hiring a crew of men to spend full time on brush control along county roads next year. The court says the need for such a crew was evident Friday when court members made a 150-mile tour of county roads.