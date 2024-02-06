Out of the past: Sept. 24

Children of Southeast Missouri, stricken this summer by the worst epidemic of infantile paralysis in the district’s history, are flocking each week to Saint Francis Hospital for out-patient physical therapy, their only hope to regain use of withered limbs; 103 persons, practically all children, travel to the hospital at least once a week for the expert treatment the staff of three therapists offers; but in addition, the staff has 52 patients still in the hospital who must be given orthopedic care; combined, these 155 patients form a tremendous load for the staff to carry.

Cape Girardeau County farmers and livestock owners, who in recent weeks have lost stock to vicious killer animals, are relieved to learn definitely that dogs have been giving at least some of the trouble; L.P. Crites, on whose farm north of Neelys Landing six hogs have been killed, three maimed and 11 missing, and two hounds and a heifer killed, reports his employee emptied his .22 rifle at two white hounds that attacked his hogs yesterday.

1924

Public utilities properties in Cape Girardeau and 19 other towns in Southeast Missouri, including the electric power plant, the waterworks system and the gas properties here, valued in excess of $3,000,000, have been sold by the Union Electric Light & Power Co. to the Community Power & Light Co. of St. Louis; Community Power has its general offices in St. Louis and is operating utilities in approximately 100 towns in Missouri, Kansas, Texas and Arkansas.

A recent article in The Missourian stating the Cape Girardeau City Council had ordered Elm Street from Sprigg Street to the Frisco Railroad tracks paved aroused the friends of parks to renewed activity; if this project is put through, it will necessitate Fort D being cut up into building lots, according to Louis Houck, owner of the property; many people here would like to see the city own Fort D for park purposes.

Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at www.semissourian.com/history.