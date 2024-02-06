Out of the past: Sept. 24

1999
Missouri Goodwill Industries, which operates 15 thrift stores mostly in the St. Louis area, is coming to Cape Girardeau; Goodwill will open a full-line retail store at 350 Silver Springs Road next month; the 9,550-square-foot building, previously occupied by Chucky Cheese, will house the store and space for in-store donation processing; it will also offer a drive-through donation station for dropping items off.
A man in a borrowed car leads police on a low-speed chase along streets and alleys in South Cape Girardeau in the morning; although no one is injured, two police cars crash and are “seriously damaged,” says police Cpl. Kevin Orr.
1974
Ministers of 425 churches and other organizations in Southeast Missouri and adjacent counties of Southern Illinois have been sent letters asking them for names of members 62 years old and older as part of a feasibility study for possible establishment of a retirement center in Cape Girardeau; the letters were sent by Dr. E.C. Brasington, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, and Dr. Raymond A. Ritter, member of a committee working on the program, which, if the study proves a need, would provide a lifetime care community.
Southeast Hospital announces it will increase its rates by $5 per day for rooms and $10 per day for intensive care, effective Oct. 5; there will also be adjustments in rates for other services to keep charges in proportion to costs.
1949
Children of Southeast Missouri, stricken this summer by the worst epidemic of infantile paralysis in the district’s history, are flocking each week to Saint Francis Hospital for out-patient physical therapy, their only hope to regain use of withered limbs; 103 persons, practically all children, travel to the hospital at least once a week for the expert treatment the staff of three therapists offers; but in addition, the staff has 52 patients still in the hospital who must be given orthopedic care; combined, these 155 patients form a tremendous load for the staff to carry.
Cape Girardeau County farmers and livestock owners, who in recent weeks have lost stock to vicious killer animals, are relieved to learn definitely that dogs have been giving at least some of the trouble; L.P. Crites, on whose farm north of Neelys Landing six hogs have been killed, three maimed and 11 missing, and two hounds and a heifer killed, reports his employee emptied his .22 rifle at two white hounds that attacked his hogs yesterday.
1924
Public utilities properties in Cape Girardeau and 19 other towns in Southeast Missouri, including the electric power plant, the waterworks system and the gas properties here, valued in excess of $3,000,000, have been sold by the Union Electric Light & Power Co. to the Community Power & Light Co. of St. Louis; Community Power has its general offices in St. Louis and is operating utilities in approximately 100 towns in Missouri, Kansas, Texas and Arkansas.
A recent article in The Missourian stating the Cape Girardeau City Council had ordered Elm Street from Sprigg Street to the Frisco Railroad tracks paved aroused the friends of parks to renewed activity; if this project is put through, it will necessitate Fort D being cut up into building lots, according to Louis Houck, owner of the property; many people here would like to see the city own Fort D for park purposes.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at www.semissourian.com/history.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.