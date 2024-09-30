Out of the past: Sept. 24

GALE, Ill. -- The Army Corps of Engineers says a breach in the main-line Mississippi River levee north of Gale, if not repaired by winter, could become a major cause of flooding during the river rise next spring, jeopardizing over 50,000 acres of land in Southern Illinois; the Corps' St. Louis office has recommended that it be permitted to go ahead with the repairs; the recommendation was included in a report submitted to the division office at Vicksburg, Mississippi, and then to Chief of Engineers in Washington, D.C.

1948

Cape Pictures Inc., which operates the Esquire Theater in Cape Girardeau, has dismissed its suits for damages against two motion picture companies, Warner Brothers and the Universal Film Distributing Co., it is disclosed in Federal Court; the suit against the other defendants stands.

ST. LOUIS -- Regarding the seizure yesterday of ballots cast in one ward at Sikeston, Missouri, in the August 3 primary, U.S. Attorney Drake Watson says there is no suspicion of irregularities in the election; he says the ballots and poll books used in Precinct 2, of Richland Township, were impounded in an effort to secure handwriting samples of three men indicted last May on charges of forging and altering ballots in the 1946 primary there; they were election judges in 1946.

1923

The annual Cape Fair closed Saturday night with one of the biggest crowds of the event following a week of the most inclement weather that ever interfered with the fair; chilly temperatures, sending many persons into their overcoats, followed close on the heels of rain early in the week, reducing the attendance every day by thousands.

Wire to supply the connection between the Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, electric power plants of the Missouri Public Utilities Co. is being strung at a rate of a mile per day between Sikeston and Dexter, Missouri, the missing link in the continuous circuit planned by the company; at the present rate, the circuit should be completed by Oct. 15; under the plan of the company, either the Cape Girardeau or Poplar Bluff plants -- the largest in this district, can furnish all of the adjoining towns with current in case of a breakdown at one of them.

