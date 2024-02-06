Out of the past: Sept. 24

1996

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan said aiming high and being persistent landed the county a record award of $1.5 million from the U.S. Marshal's Service to help expand the overcrowded county jail; "In April the county commissioners and I submitted an application for $1.8 million to help with the expansion of the jail," he said; "The commissioners and I were aware that most CAP (Cooperative Agreement Program) funds are from $400,000 to $500,000, but we thought, if we're going to be a bear, we might as well be a grizzly."

Workers at Dana Corp.'s axle manufacturing plant in Cape Girardeau vote against affiliating with the United Auto Workers; the vote is 205 against union representation and 87 for the union; Dana workers cast ballots over a two-day period on the union question; the plant, which opened its $23 million, 140-000-square-foot facility on Southern Expressway in 1989 with 60 workers, now employs about 350 people.

1971

Eighth District Rep. Richard H. Ichord formally takes himself out of the 1972 Democratic race for governor of Missouri; the congressman from Houston, Missouri, says he will seek a sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Funds have been approved for construction of a shelter care home at East Cape Girardeau; it's the third shelter care facility to be developed by Pulaski-Alexander County Development Corp.; a 64-bed unit is already in operation in Cairo, Illinois, and loans have been approved for a 64-bed facility at Mounds, Illinois; the East Cape Manor, Inc., as the new home will be called, is a joint venture of Clyde "Bud" Pearce and Jerry Johnson, both of McClure, Illinois.