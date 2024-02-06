Out of the past: Sept. 24

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan said aiming high and being persistent landed the county a record award of $1.5 million from the U.S. Marshal's Service to help expand the overcrowded county jail; "In April the county commissioners and I submitted an application for $1.8 million to help with the expansion of the jail," he said; "The commissioners and I were aware that most CAP (Cooperative Agreement Program) funds are from $400,000 to $500,000, but we thought, if we're going to be a bear, we might as well be a grizzly."
Workers at Dana Corp.'s axle manufacturing plant in Cape Girardeau vote against affiliating with the United Auto Workers; the vote is 205 against union representation and 87 for the union; Dana workers cast ballots over a two-day period on the union question; the plant, which opened its $23 million, 140-000-square-foot facility on Southern Expressway in 1989 with 60 workers, now employs about 350 people.
Eighth District Rep. Richard H. Ichord formally takes himself out of the 1972 Democratic race for governor of Missouri; the congressman from Houston, Missouri, says he will seek a sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Funds have been approved for construction of a shelter care home at East Cape Girardeau; it's the third shelter care facility to be developed by Pulaski-Alexander County Development Corp.; a 64-bed unit is already in operation in Cairo, Illinois, and loans have been approved for a 64-bed facility at Mounds, Illinois; the East Cape Manor, Inc., as the new home will be called, is a joint venture of Clyde "Bud" Pearce and Jerry Johnson, both of McClure, Illinois.
In one of the most spirited public meetings in recent years, future improvements in Jackson were discussed and passed in last night at a Jackson Chamber of Commerce meeting; foremost were the proposed plans for the development of the City Park and building a community house; the Rotary Club has proposed to have plans made in the next year for a $75,000 civic building, adequate for every need of the community, and with the cooperation of all citizens through a bond issue, to erect the building by at least the end of 1948.
The Cape Girardeau School of Beauty Culture was formally opened yesterday in a new home at 904-906 Broadway; the building was designed and constructed by J.W. Gerhardt; the beauty school was established in August 1927, by Goldie Watts; she and her daughter, Margaret Estes, are owners and managers of the school.
The heaviest rain since early last spring fell in Cape Girardeau yesterday; it began raining early, and the downpour continued until late in evening; for this reason there was no fair program on Friday; the race track had been prepared for rain and was graded to perfection, which should lend itself to good racing this afternoon; all shows, stands and amusements are operating full force by 11 a.m. today, and a continuous stream of visitors is passing through the gates.
Theodore J.E. Umbeck, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Umbeck of Cape Girardeau, is due to sail from New York today on the steamship Themistocles for Bucharest, Romania, where he is to enter the American consular service; Umbeck has been serving as acting consul with the legation of Switzerland at Washington, D.C., for the past several months and resigned from that post a few days ago to accept the appointment as a junior officer in the American consular service.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
