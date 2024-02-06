Out of the past: Sept. 24

1995

The annual Old McKendree meeting is held in the afternoon at Old McKendree Chapel near Jackson; guest speaker is Dr. Jack D. Montgomery, pastor of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church of St. Joseph, Missouri; music is provided by the Liberty Men Quartet of Libertyville United Methodist Church.

New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson hosts an historical open house and reception to celebrate its 85th anniversary since the dedication of the current building at 209 S. High St.; pictures, articles and memorabilia pertaining to the church's 155-year history are on display in the fellowship hall.

1970

A retired postal worker who never attended State College here and never lived in Southeast Missouri until about 11 years before his death has left the college $21,236.88; the college's benefactor was George J. Scheidt, originally from Chicago; he moved to Sikeston at his retirement because his two sisters live there; Scheidt died a year ago at aged 68.

Cape County Court decides to borrow $35,000 to meet this month's payroll; County Auditor H. Weldon Macke reports the county has about $20,000 on hand in both general revenue and road funds at this time -- enough to pay bills during October but not enough to pay the September payroll; in other action, the court tables until Monday a decision on submitting a new jail proposition to voters in the November general election.