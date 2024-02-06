Out of the past: Sept. 24

The annual Old McKendree meeting is held in the afternoon at Old McKendree Chapel near Jackson; guest speaker is Dr. Jack D. Montgomery, pastor of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church of St. Joseph, Missouri; music is provided by the Liberty Men Quartet of Libertyville United Methodist Church.
New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson hosts an historical open house and reception to celebrate its 85th anniversary since the dedication of the current building at 209 S. High St.; pictures, articles and memorabilia pertaining to the church's 155-year history are on display in the fellowship hall.
A retired postal worker who never attended State College here and never lived in Southeast Missouri until about 11 years before his death has left the college $21,236.88; the college's benefactor was George J. Scheidt, originally from Chicago; he moved to Sikeston at his retirement because his two sisters live there; Scheidt died a year ago at aged 68.
Cape County Court decides to borrow $35,000 to meet this month's payroll; County Auditor H. Weldon Macke reports the county has about $20,000 on hand in both general revenue and road funds at this time -- enough to pay bills during October but not enough to pay the September payroll; in other action, the court tables until Monday a decision on submitting a new jail proposition to voters in the November general election.
The 1945 edition of the SEMO District Fair is history, and members of the fair board say preliminary examinations of receipts indicate a successful event financially; a hot, clear Saturday, following a torrential rain Friday afternoon, saved the cause.
Two Cape Girardeau soldiers have been freed from Japanese prison camps; Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Simmons have been notified their son, Pfc. William R. Simmons, was liberated after nearly 41 months of uncertainty regarding his fate; Mr. and Mrs. James R. Shaw were notified over the weekend by the War Department that one of their sons, Pvt. Charles Shaw, 26, has also been freed and is on his way to the States; Shaw was captured along with Gen. J.M. Wainwright and his forces after the fall of Corregidor in May 1942.
Not being able to figure out just why Cape Girardeau is paying the highest freight rate of all towns within a like distance of St. Louis, and because Frisco agent G.H. Bennett cannot explain the reason, the Chamber of Commerce last night decided to hire a traffic expert to study the problem; it is said that goods can be shipped via Jackson and hauled from that point to Cape Girardeau cheaper than it can be brought direct from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau over the Frisco.
Concreting is expected to start on the Rock Levee Road on Monday morning; contractors expect to concrete from the south end of the road near the Frisco crossing to a point near the rock crusher, this being about a third of the total distance.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
