Out of the past: Sept. 24

The Cape Girardeau Charter Review Committee, appointed by the city council, will recommend the establishment of a seven-member ethics commission, which would review the official conduct of the mayor, council members, city manager, chief purchasing officer, city judge and members of city boards.
About 6,000 logging industry members wound their way through piles a sawdust yesterday and today as the Show Me Center hosted its fourth Midwest Forest Industry Show; even weekend dampness didn't deter most visitors.
A vanishing bit of Americana -- the old-time circus -- returned to Cape Girardeau yesterday, thrilling almost 11,000 people with a spine-tingling wild animal act, a remarkable herd of performing elephants, flying trapeze artists, acrobats and clowns; the Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus was brought here by The Southeast Missourian; profits will be turned over to the United Fund.
The last monthly free trash pick-up by the city of Jackson gets underway in the morning as city workers pick up boxes and bags of trash along city streets; next month, weekly paid pick-up by city workers will begin.
Word has been received of the death of Martell Lovell, 38, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Lovell of San Diego, formerly of Cape Girardeau; he passed away Sept. 10 at Phoenix, where he was playing an engagement with a popular orchestra; in his youth, Lovell had played violin with the Melody Kings, an orchestra started by R.F. "Peg" Meyer, Jess Stacy and Bergman Snider.
The Cape Girardeau City Council has discussed a plan to close retail beer establishments and stores selling liquor on V-Day; council members are in unanimous support of the plan, pointing out that the occasion should be a sober one.
According to a report of the management of the Cape Fair and Park Association, the 1919 fair was a good one financially as well as being one of greater merit than previous years; during the five days, 19,828 tickets were sold; the attendance would have been higher, but for the rain all day Saturday of fair week.
One of the largest crowds seen around the county courthouse in a long time assembled there last night to witness the organization of a post of the American Legion in Jackson; the new post was very aptly and appropriately named the Altenthal-Joerns post, after two Jackson boys, both of whom made the supreme sacrifice on the field of battle.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
