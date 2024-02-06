Out of the past: Sept. 24

1994

The Cape Girardeau Charter Review Committee, appointed by the city council, will recommend the establishment of a seven-member ethics commission, which would review the official conduct of the mayor, council members, city manager, chief purchasing officer, city judge and members of city boards.

About 6,000 logging industry members wound their way through piles a sawdust yesterday and today as the Show Me Center hosted its fourth Midwest Forest Industry Show; even weekend dampness didn't deter most visitors.

1969

A vanishing bit of Americana -- the old-time circus -- returned to Cape Girardeau yesterday, thrilling almost 11,000 people with a spine-tingling wild animal act, a remarkable herd of performing elephants, flying trapeze artists, acrobats and clowns; the Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus was brought here by The Southeast Missourian; profits will be turned over to the United Fund.

The last monthly free trash pick-up by the city of Jackson gets underway in the morning as city workers pick up boxes and bags of trash along city streets; next month, weekly paid pick-up by city workers will begin.